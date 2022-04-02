India Post Launches Maharashtra's 1st E-Vehicles Batch For Doorstep Parcel Delivery

The Pune office of India Post, on April 1, launched electric vehicles for swift parcel delivery in the city. This is the first time the postal department has launched e-vehicles for doorstep delivery in Maharashtra, especially for large consignments.

The first batch of e-vehicles will operate for deliveries to be made from the nodal delivery centre in Chinchwad East Post Office of the Pune region.



In Accordance With Electric Vehicle Policy

"We launched this initiative as our commitment to leveraging the substantial environmental benefits and also in accordance with the Electric Vehicle Policy envisaged by the central government. If the pilot initiative proves to be successful, we will look at extending it to many other post offices in Pune city," said G Madhumita Das, Postmaster General, Pune Region, according to The Indian Express.



Earlier, last year in November, India Post launched an 'intelligent' parcel delivery pilot service in Pune through which IT professionals in Wakad, Hinjawadi and Maan localities can collect their missed home delivery parcels at any time of the day using a One Time Password (OTP).



The Infotech Post Office located in Phase-I of Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park installed ANVIT, the Pune division's first intelligent parcel delivery system.



The machine has 14 boxes capable of storing parcels of varying sizes and weights at a time for seven days.



Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government recently boosted electric mobility with the proposal to set up 5,000 new EV charging stations in the next three years. This is to support the growing number of EV purchases in Maharashtra, which have climbed since the state's EV Policy was rolled out in 2021.

