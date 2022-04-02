All section
3 Dancers Refuse To Perform At Kerala Temple Festival After 2 Non-Hindu Artistes Turned Away

Image Credits: Facebook/ Karthik Manikandan, Anju Aravind, Devika Sajeevan

Kerala,  2 April 2022

In their posts, dancers Anju Aravind, Karthik Manikandan and Devika Sajeevan said they had decided not to perform at the festival and stated they could not accept the bar on fellow dancers due to their religious identity.

Days after two non-Hindu dancers were denied permission to participate in Thrissur's Koodalmanikyam Temple, three Hindu dancers withdrew from the dance concert at the temple in protest.

In their posts, dancers Anju Aravind, Karthik Manikandan and Devika Sajeevan said they had decided not to perform at the festival and stated they could not accept the bar on fellow dancers due to their religious identity.

Earlier this week, classical dancers Mansiya V P and Soumya Sukumaran said they were not allowed to perform at a scheduled dance programme for being "non-Hindus". Temple authorities had asked both the dancers to produce certificates saying they had converted to Hinduism to perform at the temple, which both refused to do later, Hindustan Times reported.

The temple's decision to bar two dancers created controversy and later the government advised the temple board to discuss with all concerned and arrive at some conclusion. Reacting to the decision of the three Hindu dancers, Mansiya said she was humbled.

Thanking all for their support, she said, "For artists, art is their faith and breath."

Mansiya's Passion For Dance

The Bharatnatyam dancer was the first to raise her voice after her programme was cancelled. Hailing from a Muslim family in the Malappuram district, she had also faced criticism from her community for pursuing classical dance. Her family also received threats from fundamentalist forces, were expelled from the mahal (mosque) committee and led an ostracised life. However, they continued with their passion for art.

Similarly, Soumya Sukumaran was denied permission for being a Christian. Later, she said the temple authorities had gone by her name and shortlisted her under the impression that she was Hindu.

After the stir broke out, youth outfits, cultural leaders and right-wing groups like the Hindu Aikya Vedia have also criticised the decision. Later, the temple board approached the temple's tantri (head priest), who is the final word in temple customs and practices, requesting to tweak the age-old tradition.

"We agree such customs need to be changed. We have approached the tantri and other priests. It is a sensitive matter and a decision can be taken only with the consent of all concerned parties," said temple board chairman U Pradeep Menon.

He added that the bar applied to all, not just artistes, and when they carry out temple work, they specifically mention in the quotation that only Hindu workers will be allowed inside the temple premises.

Located about 24 km away from Thrissur in Irinjalakuda, the ancient shrine of Koodalmanikyam is one of the largest in Kerala known for its imposing walls, nalamabalam and architecture and believed to be built in AD 854/55. Though the temple is dedicated to Bharata, the main idol is Lord Vishnu in the form of Sangameswara (Lord of Confluence). The temple is also known for its elaborate rituals and strict customs.

Kerala Temple Festival 
Kerala dancers controversy 
Non-Hindu dancers 
Kerala dancers 

