In A First, Karnataka Govt School Will Become Part Of Satellite Launch

The Government Boy High School in Mallaeshwaram's Stone Building College will become the first school in India to develop a satellite.

The students will be participating in the programme of developing 75 satellites for the 75th Independence Day celebrations, which will be held next year, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan announced on Thursday, July 8.

The students will develop the satellite with the help of the Indian Technological Congress Association and ISRO, and the designing and making of the satellite will be done at the school, Hindustan Times reported. The project will include students of other government schools as well, he added.

The minister announced the participation of students during an event of donation of laptops to government schools held at Mattikere Model Primary School. Sheshadripuram Educational Trust had organised the event.

Narayan said engineering students usually do such technical projects, but the participation of high school children would be a source of encouragement for them.

The minister also informed about the increase in the enrolment of students in the government schools. In Malleshwaram alone, there has been an increase from 2.221 students to 2.743.

This makes emphasising the quality of teaching-learning all the more critical. "Government educational institutions should compete with private institutions in terms of providing quality education," the media quoted him as saying.

Number Of Students Vaccinated

When asked about the number of students vaccinated in the area, Narayan said 65 percent of the government and aided institutions had been vaccinated.

Vaccination in-charge officer Vandita Sharma and Kumar Naik, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, are coordinating with District Commissioners to vaccinate all the students.

