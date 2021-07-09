"Kaate Jayenge": Delhi Riots Shooter Rambhakt Gopal Threatens To Stab Muslims; Netizens Demand Arrest

Rambhakt Gopal, who opened fire at the Jamia Milia Islamia during February 2020 Northeast Delhi Riots protests, has once again come into the limelight for inciting violence and encouraging mass murder of Muslims during his speech at an event in Haryana on July 4.



Calls To Murder Muslims

According to the Scroll.in report, a Mahapanchayat was organised in Pataudi in Haryana to discuss the religious conversion cases, as it's termed as 'Love Jihad', and the need for population control among the Muslim community. Thousands of people attended the event.

He started his speech by saying that one should expect little to no dignity for Muslims here. He then asked to remove the police force for five minutes while quoting All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi's 2019 speech Telangana.

'Jamia mein naare lagaate hain, Hindus ki kabar khudegi. "Arre ek baar apne college se baahar to niklo, hum bataaenge kiski kabar khudegi, aur kiski nai," he further said.



"Main keval ye baat karne aaya hun, main kabhi mic ni pakadta apne haath mein, ye baat jaante hain ki apne haath mein kya pakadna chaiye aur kya aaj ke samay ki awashyakta hai" he adds.

Videos of the mahapanchayat show him taking the mic and delivering the speech.

"Agar Rambhakt Gopal 100 km door Jamia jaa sakta hai CAA ke samarthan mein, toh Pataudi door nahi hai," he further goes on to say. After a few minutes of rousing oration, he ended his speech by asking people to repeat a chant with him, 'Jab Mulle (a slur used for Muslims) Kaate Jayenge, Toh Ram Ram Chillayenge' (When Muslims will be stabbed, they'll cry the name of Lord Ram).

Uproar Among Netizens



The video of this provocative speech went viral on social media, creating outrage among the netizens. Sharing the clip, the people called out the police authorities and the Haryana government for not taking any stringent action against Gopal. The netizens demanded his arrest and trended #ArrestRambhaktGopal on Twitter.

This is a t3rrorist talking. That he roams free while a gentle soul who dedicated his life to help poor adivasis was left to die under state apathy is a national shame! Threatening minorities brazenly is not FOE, it's a hate crime! #ArrestRambhaktGopal pic.twitter.com/VYsU4K44hl — Sangita (@Sanginamby) July 9, 2021





Rambhakt Gopal, the man who opened firing at Jamia Milia Islamia & shot a student with a bullet is now openly giving death threats to Muslims in the name of religion as thousands support him. This is the ground reality of our country#ArrestRambhaktGopalpic.twitter.com/AlA6w3IhW0 — Sankul Sonawane🇩🇰❤ (@Sankul333) July 8, 2021





You know how he able to say "Mulle kaate jayenge" without any fear? Because he was able to shoot outside a Uni in the capital at 17 with absolute impunity & no action against him. Why will he fear the law? In fact he awaits his reward! #ArrestRambhaktGopal pic.twitter.com/RBxYqgXMLb — Hasiba | حسيبة 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) July 8, 2021

Rambhakt Gopal (who had openly fired gunshots at Jamia students) is now inciting violence and encouraging mass murder of Muslims in a public gathering.



"Jab Mulle Kaate Jaayenge, Ram Ram Chillaayenge"



Why is he not arrested by police until now? #ArrestRambhaktGopal pic.twitter.com/oW5a8D0KfU — Hussain Haidry (@hussainhaidry) July 8, 2021

How is this goon who is openly threatening of Murder and Killing moving freely ⁦@cmohry⁩ ⁦@DGPHaryana⁩ ? #ArrestRambhaktGopal pic.twitter.com/nNv5F6R3dK — zafar sareshwala 🇮🇳 (@zafarsareshwala) July 8, 2021









No Remorse



After facing flak from several people, Gopal released another video saying he stood by what he said about stabbing Muslims and repetitively threatened of doing the same.

During an interview with State News Haryana, Gopal insisted Hindu youth to 'pick up weapons' and unfollow the secularism concept.



"I do not believe in the word secular. It has been forced upon the Hindus. There is no one left to define minorities in the country. I want to implore the youth to pick up weapons. We will have to write history again," he was quoted.

Announcement During Live Session

Gopal had confirmed attending the mahapanchayat while speaking to a person named RB Gurjar during a Facebook live session on July 3. According to Gurjar's social media bio, he is a resident of Haryana's Palwal and works as an educational consultant.

The live session was about the 'Love Jihad Mahapanchayat' that was arranged in Pataudi. In the video, Gurjar and Gopal can be heard discussing the religious conversion matter, mainly Muslim men converting Hindu women to Islam on the pretext of love.

Urging the state's youngsters to attend the event, Gopal further said that such acts of the community members needed a proper reaction, and they must smash the heads of the 'Love Jihadi snakes'.

He urged Hindu men to protect their sisters and daughters from the Love Jihad mesh. "In the honour of our daughter and sisters, we have to answer in the language our enemy understands," the media quoted him as saying.

Working Towards Hindutva

Speaking to the media, Gopal said he was working towards the Hindutva idealogy and abruptly cut the call.

2020 Shooting During Delhi Riots

Gopal resurfaced after the 2020 incident, where he opened fire at Jamia Milia Islamia University and allegedly shot one of the students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed nationwide National Register for Citizens.

"Kisko chahiye azaadi, Yeh lo azaadi" (who wants freedom, here take your freedom), he had shouted as he fired the pistol. The Delhi police personnel were seen standing at a distance while all this was happening.

Reportedly 17 years of age at the time, Gopal was sent to 28-day protective custody in a correctional facility by the Juvenile Justice Board in January.

