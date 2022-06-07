All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
IIT Madras Launches Free Out Of The Box Thinking Course, Encourages Innovative Thinking

Image Credits: Unsplash, The Indian Express

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

IIT Madras Launches Free 'Out Of The Box Thinking' Course, Encourages Innovative Thinking

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  7 Jun 2022 9:40 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The registration process started on June 6 and will close on June 24. Further, the first batch of the course is scheduled to commence on July 1, 2022.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will soon offer a course on 'Out of the Box Thinking' from July 2022. The first-of-its-kind initiative aims to reach around one million students, working professionals and researchers.

The course, which will be offered online, will focus on teaching about multiple approaches to problem-solving and is open to everyone residing in India and foreign countries.

Free Of Cost

The course will be free of cost through IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, sec 8 company of IIT Madras. Interested candidates can find more information about it on the official website of IIT Madras — iitm.ac.in.

Grade certification for students will also be completed through the same foundation, but it will be limited to students who will pay a 'nominal fee', The Indian Express reported.

The registration process started on June 6 and will close on June 24. Further, the first batch of the course is scheduled to commence on July 1, 2022.

Professor V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said that candidates will be taught to find solutions to problems by "using reasoning that is not immediately obvious and involving ideas that may not be obtainable by using only traditional step-by-step logic".

Rural Students To Be Benefitted

"This course is first-of-its-kind in India and will make a major impact in the days to come. We will see its benefits in the next few years. The course is being offered free of cost. It course will greatly benefit the school and college students, especially those living in rural India," the director said, according to News18.

He explained that such thinking is emphasised by rediscovering the known and unknown facts of mathematics logically with an interesting broader perception of its manner.

Sadagopan Rajesh, Mathematics Educator and founder-director of Aryabhatta Institute of Mathematical Sciences will teach these courses. He has been teaching Mathematics for the past 30 years to various students, both in school and college. He has also been conducting nurture programs from primary to high school students, inculcating a love for problem-solving, thus leading to Mathematical and other Olympiads, News18 reported.

Speaking about this initiative, Sadagopan Rajesh said, "If we approach mathematics with discipline and passion not necessarily in a formal way but realise the subject with more logical and analytical reasoning, we can broaden our thinking. The significant output is the development of skills which are essential to fit and effectively contribute in a rapidly changing technological world."

Also Read: Bengaluru Ed-Startup Offers Free Coaching To Underprivileged Students, Helps Prepare For Competitive Exams


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
IIT Madras 
Out Of The Box Thinking 
Free Course 
Innovative Thinking 

Must Reads

Old Video From Mumbra, Thane Revived As Police Action After Kanpur Violence
Maharashtra: Over 60 People Fall Sick After Consuming Food At Marriage Function In Yavatmal
Heartwarming! Haryana Bus Conductor Offers Free Drinking Water To Passengers, Story Goes Viral
IIT Madras Launches Free 'Out Of The Box Thinking' Course, Encourages Innovative Thinking
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X