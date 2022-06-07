IIT Madras Launches Free 'Out Of The Box Thinking' Course, Encourages Innovative Thinking

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will soon offer a course on 'Out of the Box Thinking' from July 2022. The first-of-its-kind initiative aims to reach around one million students, working professionals and researchers.

The course, which will be offered online, will focus on teaching about multiple approaches to problem-solving and is open to everyone residing in India and foreign countries.

Free Of Cost

The course will be free of cost through IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation, sec 8 company of IIT Madras. Interested candidates can find more information about it on the official website of IIT Madras — iitm.ac.in.



Grade certification for students will also be completed through the same foundation, but it will be limited to students who will pay a 'nominal fee', The Indian Express reported.



The registration process started on June 6 and will close on June 24. Further, the first batch of the course is scheduled to commence on July 1, 2022.



Professor V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said that candidates will be taught to find solutions to problems by "using reasoning that is not immediately obvious and involving ideas that may not be obtainable by using only traditional step-by-step logic".

Rural Students To Be Benefitted

"This course is first-of-its-kind in India and will make a major impact in the days to come. We will see its benefits in the next few years. The course is being offered free of cost. It course will greatly benefit the school and college students, especially those living in rural India," the director said, according to News18.

He explained that such thinking is emphasised by rediscovering the known and unknown facts of mathematics logically with an interesting broader perception of its manner.



Sadagopan Rajesh, Mathematics Educator and founder-director of Aryabhatta Institute of Mathematical Sciences will teach these courses. He has been teaching Mathematics for the past 30 years to various students, both in school and college. He has also been conducting nurture programs from primary to high school students, inculcating a love for problem-solving, thus leading to Mathematical and other Olympiads, News18 reported.



Speaking about this initiative, Sadagopan Rajesh said, "If we approach mathematics with discipline and passion not necessarily in a formal way but realise the subject with more logical and analytical reasoning, we can broaden our thinking. The significant output is the development of skills which are essential to fit and effectively contribute in a rapidly changing technological world."

