Bengaluru Ed-Startup Offers Free Coaching To Underprivileged Students, Helps Prepare For Competitive Exams

Edvizo, a Bengaluru-based education startup, has offered free coaching to 100 "talented and underprivileged" students across India.

The startup conducts the National Level Common Entrance Examination (NLCEE) to help the students for competitive exams, including JEE, NEET and UPSC. The exam is organised by the alumni of IITs, IIMs and NITs primarily to scout capable candidates and provide maximum support to the underprivileged to fulfil their dreams of better education, The New Indian Express reported.



"Students are flooded with information, thanks to the explosion of digital media, but they are also highly confused about their future," the company stated.



"One hundred meritorious students will get an opportunity for admission in the coaching of their choice across the country for various competitive exams. Candidates can apply online via the website www.nlcee.org or the mobile app. NLCEE is completely free of charge," the startup added.

Exam To Be Conducted On July 31

According to the startup, the exam will be conducted on July 31 in an offline mode, and the duration will be three hours, with 90 questions to answer. Each correct answer is worth four points, while one point will be deducted for every wrong answer. There will be no deduction of marks for questions that are not attempted.



Students in classes 9-12, as well as graduates, are eligible to take the test. Those preparing for JEE, NEET, UPSC, State engineering, banking, railways, defence and other competitive exams can also apply, an Edvizo spokesperson said, according to The Hindu.



"I am delighted to know about the NLCEE as envisaged by Edvizo established by Ravi Nishantji and his associates as many students are likely to be benefitted under this scheme. I want to congratulate them on this noble work," IPS officer Vikas Vaibhav.

Exam Meant To Test Aptitude

The organisers of the exam said there is no need for extra preparation for this exam as it is not designed to test one's technical competency in maths or science, but meant to test one's aptitude, creativity in problem-solving, logical reasoning and out of the box thinking.

