Hyderabad Church Sets Up 300-Bed COVID-19 Facility For Underprivileged Patients

The 300-bed facility consists of 50 oxygen beds and 250 normal beds will start operating from May 10. As many as 100 staff members have been appointed to look after the patients.

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana   |   10 May 2021 3:05 PM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Image Credits: Twitter/Kavitha Kalvakuntla

At a time when hospitals across the country are overwhelmed with an influx of patients and are running short on critical medical equipment, the Calvary Temple Church in Hyderabad has turned its premises into a COVID facility to help patients economically weaker sections of the society.

Dr P Satish Kumar, the founder and Pastor of the church, has urged people to lend a helping hand to the ones in need irrespective of caste, creed, and religion. The facility would offer medical treatment, food, and medicines free of cost to the COVID patients.

According to The News Minute, the 300-bed facility consists of 50 oxygen beds and 250 normal beds; it will start operating from Monday, May 10. As many as 100 staff members would look after the patients.

The COVID Isolation Centre has been developed in association with Ankura Hospital and Theresa Hospital.
The Pastor also said that all the branches of the church in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would also open up their premises during the crisis. Moreover, the church is also providing oxygen facilities to the patients who are in dire need.
Amid a steep rise in cases, the Telangana government has invited applications for doctors, nurses, and lab technicians to treat COVID patients. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has sanctioned the appointment of about 50,000 MBBS degree holders for COVID duties on an immediate basis.

