Hyderabad Church Sets Up 300-Bed COVID-19 Facility For Underprivileged Patients

Palak Agrawal
Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.
At a time when hospitals across the country are overwhelmed with an influx of patients and are running short on critical medical equipment, the Calvary Temple Church in Hyderabad has turned its premises into a COVID facility to help patients economically weaker sections of the society.
Dr P Satish Kumar, the founder and Pastor of the church, has urged people to lend a helping hand to the ones in need irrespective of caste, creed, and religion. The facility would offer medical treatment, food, and medicines free of cost to the COVID patients.
According to The News Minute, the 300-bed facility consists of 50 oxygen beds and 250 normal beds; it will start operating from Monday, May 10. As many as 100 staff members would look after the patients.
Also Read: Odisha CM Announces Rs 60 Lakh To Feed Stray Animals During Lockdown, Citizens Laud Initiative
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.