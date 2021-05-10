Trending

Odisha CM Announces Rs 60 Lakh To Feed Stray Animals During Lockdown, Citizens Laud Initiative

The urban local bodies will provide food to stray animals through various voluntary organisations and the funds will be allocated to five municipal corporations, 48 municipalities and 61 notified area councils.

The Logical Indian Crew
Odisha   |   10 May 2021
Writer : Rakshitha R | Editor : Madhusree Goswami
Image Credit: ANI, Wikipedia

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned funds for feeding stray animals, including dogs and cattle, in all urban areas during the 14-day lockdown period.

In an official statement, the state government said, "The lockdown is now underway across the state to control the pandemic. Therefore, stray dogs and cattle are deprived of food...The CM has approved sanction of Rs 60 lakh from his relief fund,' reported Deccan Herald.

A report from the Jajpur district said the local administration Sunday distributed food to monkeys, dogs and cows at the Mahavinayak temple in the Chandikhole area. The district administration has also appealed to people to feed stray animals during the lockdown phase that started on May 5. According to India Today, the Odisha government has decided to make arrangements after taking into account that locals in places where a lockdown is in place will not be able to feed stray animals. This will now be done through volunteers and voluntary organisations. The amount sanctioned by CM Naveen Patnaik will allow Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Rourkela and Brahmapur metropolitan corporations to spend Rs 20,000 a day for this purpose. Similarly, the municipalities have been permitted to spend Rs 5,000 a day and notified area councils Rs 2,000 a day on feeding stray animals.

Meanwhile, people on social media have lauded the efforts of the government.

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves travelling, exploring and learning about new cultures and places.

