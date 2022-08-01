All section
Kerala: Temple & Mosque Committee Unified To Raise Fund For 18-Yr-Old Cancer Patient

Kerala,  1 Aug 2022 11:50 AM GMT

In a gesture of religious harmony and unity, two temple committees in Kottakkal town of Kerala have stepped forward to support the mosque committee in raising funds for the treatment of a cancer patient.

In a gesture of religious harmony and unity, two temple committees in Kottakkal town of Kerala have stepped forward to support the mosque committee in raising funds for the treatment of a cancer patient. The 18-year-old Hana is fighting a battle with cancer and needs immediate financial assistance to go under medical treatment.

The Kuttipurathukav Bhagavathy temple panel donated Rs 50,000, and the Narasimha Moorthi temple committee contributed Rs 27,000 to the Alukkal Juma Masjid. According to officials, the Mosque committee has raised around Rs 1.5 Cr from the Kottakkal resident.

"It's No Surprise That They Have Come Forward To Help"

The Kuttipurathukav Bhagavathy temple panel members have encouraged their community members to step forward and contribute to treating Hana, who is battling cancer. After learning about the effort of both the temples, the Mosque committee appreciated the gesture and said, "It's no surprise that they have come forward to help."

"We have been living in religious harmony for decades. Our community members have always shown excitement and enthusiasm for participating in celebrations in the neighbouring temples. With the support of everyone, we have raised sufficient funds for the treatment of Hana," the committee member added.

The Secretary of the Temple Committee, Ajith Kumar, said "We are delighted to have been able to make this contribution to the mosque committee which is striving to raise funds to help a girl survive cancer. It's nice that people from both communities are coming together in various activities," The New Indian Express reported.

"This is not the first time the temple committee has stepped forward to extend support. Additionally, when our temple undergoes reconstruction, the mosque committee members come forward to contribute without any uneasiness," Kumar added.

The committee formed to raise funds for the treatment of the 18-year-old received the donation amount from the temple committee president, K M S Bhattathirpad, in the presence of treasure, vice-president, and other temple members.

