Prioritising Mental Health: This Mumbai-Based Platform Is Making Emotional Healthcare Accessible & Affordable

Mental Health
Prioritising Mental Health: This Mumbai-Based Platform Is Making Emotional Healthcare Accessible & Affordable

India,  1 Aug 2022 10:58 AM GMT

Emotional Health issues affect over 1.2 billion people plus people globally. India has over 200 million (2018) identified emotionally unhealthy people. To solve the increasing challenge, 'Emotionally' came into existence to make emotional healthcare accessible for all.

Emotional Health issues affect over 1.2 billion people plus people globally, and India leads the world with over 200 million (2018) identified emotionally unhealthy people. India has also been the hub with the highest suicide rate per 100,000 population.

Significantly, after the COVID-19 pandemic, the cases of depression, social isolation and suicides have increased. The primary reason for all the instances is an emotional health issue requiring immediate recovery attention.

During the pandemic, people could not step outside their houses except for absolute necessary work. Following this, only issues like mental and emotional health became prominent, and people came forward to talk about it openly without any stigmatised sense of attitude. But still, many human beings feel a level of discomfort while talking about their emotional health with someone.

Emotional Health Issues In India

According to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the suicide rate per 100,000 population increased between 2006 and 2011 to 11.25 and rose further in 2020 to 11.3. Even after the rising cases of suicide, which happens primarily through emotional health damage, the availability of psychologists and psychiatrists in the country is abysmally low- one professional for over two lakh people.

To break the chain and bring change, 'Emotionally' came into existence. Founded in March 2020, the company is the brainchild of a passionate & highly experienced team of psychiatrists, counsellors, coaches, and business and technology leaders.

It was launched with a vision to reach a maximum number of people globally, especially in India. It is online counselling, coaching, and therapy platform designed to help individuals lead an emotionally healthy life by making emotional healthcare accessible and affordable.

Identifying the urgent need for emotional health support, six highly experienced professionals comprising two senior psychologists, Dr Roma Kumar & Niloufer Ebrahim, two old coaches, Anita Belani & Lina Bilkha, and two business and technology professionals, Mr Amit Bose & Mr Rajiv Kumar, came together to render emotional health support of the highest quality, in complete privacy and confidentiality.

'Emotional Fitness Matters'

Being conceptualised amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Emotionally partners work remotely from four locations in India and one in the United States of America. It is curated to be one's emotionally, providing high-quality professional support to help emotional health issues in these challenging times.

Additionally, to make emotional fitness as important as physical fitness, the company has curated a personal emotional fitness program to nurture individuals. The Co-founder and Chief Psychologist, Emotionally, Dr Roma Kumar, says, "We need to work extra hard to manage our emotions well. We must effortfully prevent panic contagion and create periods when we can be screen-free and calm, engaging our attention in normal daily activities. Seize opportunities to share lightness and humour.

Laughter right now is a relief for all of us. Be compassionate to yourself for the losses that anyone might see in your life, for the invisible suffering only you can feel, and for your place in the misery of what has befallen us all in a million inexplicable ways, she added.

Starting from assessing the root cause of emotional fatigue, followed by addressing the issue and eradicating the stigma associated with mental health, implementing a holistic communication program, conducting individual and group counselling sessions, and support groups monitored by therapists, Emotionally follow a strategic approach to implement the ultimate idea of 'Emotionally Fit Toh Life Fit.'

Also Read: Education Above All! Know How This NGO Is Transforming Government Schools In Karnataka

