Heroic! Himachal Pradesh Bus Driver Saves Passengers' Lives Before Dying Of Heart Attack

Moments before dying of cardiac arrest, a bus driver in Himachal Pradesh saved the lives of the two passengers by stopping the bus before falling unconscious.

The incident took place on Tuesday, February 9, at around 9:00 am. The Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) was completing the route from Roso Village to Sarkaghat via Avahadevi with two passengers in it.

The driver, Shyam Lal, suddenly experienced chest pain near Sadhot village and informed the conductor about it. As soon as he became sweaty and experienced uneasiness in breathing, the driver stopped the bus on the side and asked the passengers to get off.

The 46-year-old fell unconscious on the steering. The conductor called the corporation and informed about Lal's condition. The manager of HRTC arrived at the spot and drove him to the nearby hospital, an HRTC official informed The Logical Indian.

Lal's family was immediately informed, and the manager picked up his son on the way to the hospital. He was then referred to Medical College Hamirpur, where he was declared 'brought dead' by the doctors.

After the post mortem, the body has been handed over to the family. The corporation expressed grief over the incident and assured their support to Lal's family.

