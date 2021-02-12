Hyderabad: Humiliated Over Non-Payment Of School Fees, Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide

A class 10 student in Hyderabad died by suicide on Thursday, February 11, after she was allegedly humiliated by the school management over non-payment of fees.

The student identified as Yashaswini studied at Ravindra Bharathi High School in Neredmet area.

Her parents, who are daily wage workers, have alleged that the harassment by authorities drove their daughter to suicide. Her father, Hari Prasad, informed the police that they were called twice in the week by the management, reminding them to clear the dues. They owed around ₹27,000 in tuition fees to the school, The News Minute reported.

Yashaswini refused to go to school on the day of the incident and asked her parents to quote medical reasons for the leave. "This clearly means that she was tortured," Hari Prasad alleged.

He said that out of the ₹37,000 annual fees, they had paid ₹10,000. For the books, they had paid ₹5,000 and another ₹10,000. "I assured them that I would clear the dues by February 20," Hari Prasad informed.

"School fees have claimed the life of my child. We had said we would pay the fees by February 20. I don't know what kind of humiliation my child was subjected to. She killed herself," cried the mother.

The deceased's elder sister told the police that the management harassed the family even during the COVID-19 lockdown for the non-payment of the fees. "When we were struggling to make ends meet, there was pressure from the school to pay the fee. How could we do it?" she said.

The Neredmet Police have registered a case against the school under 174 code of criminal procedure. The investigation into the matter is underway.

