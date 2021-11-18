All section
Heartwarming! Gurudwara In Gurugram Offers Space For Namaz

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Uplifting
Haryana,  18 Nov 2021 8:37 AM GMT

"It was disturbing to learn about the opposition to Namaz in open areas. The doors of our gurdwaras are always open to everyone. If Muslims face problems finding a place for Friday prayers, they are welcome to offer Namaz in gurdwaras," said Harry Sindhu from the Committee.

Gurudwara Singh Sabha Committee of Gurugram has announced it would open doors to allow namaz offering. The number of sites for Friday prayers has shrunk by almost half in the city due to protests by right-wing Hindutva vigilant and some localities over the past few weeks.

The Committee that made the offer has five gurudwaras affiliated to it - at Sadar Bazar, sabzi mandi, sector 39 (Near Medanta), sector 46, Jacobpura and Model Town - said it will open the gurudwara premises after getting permission from the authorities. People will be allowed to offer Namaz in small groups without compromising Covid protocol.

It Was Disturbing To Learn About The Opposition To Namaz

"It was disturbing to learn about the opposition to Namaz in open areas. The doors of our gurdwaras are always open to everyone. If Muslims face problems finding a place for Friday prayers, they are welcome to offer Namaz in gurdwaras," said Harry Sindhu from the Committee. He said that while each gurdwara can accommodate thousands of people, they have been allowing only small groups due to Covid norms.

According to the reports of The Times Of India, the number of sites where Namaz is offered in the city came down from 37 to 20, which effectively reduced to 19 after protests erupted at Sirhaul against the use of public places for prayers.

Sirhaul Protest

According to reports in Hindustan Times, protestors last week had disrupted Namaz was being offered at a park in Sirhual village in sector 18, one of the 20 sites designated by the district administration last week for the purpose. However, no violence and the untoward incident occurred, and the situation was soon brought under control. Around 100 members of Manavta Sangathan, a Hindu outfit involved in social service, objected to the offering of Namaz in an open area, and thus Muslims shifted to another spot avoiding any untoward incident.

Also Read: Cricket Icon Sachin Tendulkar Takes Responsibility Of Educating Tribal Children In Madhya Pradesh Village

