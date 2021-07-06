Heartening! Meghalaya Farmer Gifts Maize From His Plantation To COVID Vaccination Team

People in rural areas are struggling to cope with the surge in coronavirus cases and the fear of the potential third wave, in the face of an unequipped rural public health system.

To add to it, concerns regarding the COVID vaccine rose in these areas. Villagers have been reluctant to inoculate themselves owing to various perceptions about it. However, healthcare workers have worked their best to overcome the fear among the people and urged them to not fall prey to rumours.

Many villagers have shown the way to fight the vaccine hesitancy and have expressed their gratitude to the COVID warriors. One such noble person is Meghalaya's Chimagre Songittal.

When the healthcare workers visited his village in the East Garo Hills district for the vaccination drive, Songittal took a bundle of maize from his plantation as a gift for the medical professionals.

Chief Minister Conrad Kongkal Sangma's office mentioned Songittal deeds. The farmer's act of kindness has been lauded by netizens.

Kindness in the #pandemic ❤️

A person from Chimagre Songittal, #EastGaroHills District brought maize from his own plantation for the medical team who came all the way for #COVIDVaccination. pic.twitter.com/egPxfMnSDp — CMO Meghalaya (@CMO_Meghalaya) July 3, 2021





Respected @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji kindly talk about this farmer, who did the good thing which farmer only can do, in next episode of @mannkibaat. I felt really happy on seeing this act of Chimagre Songittal, which brought back child hood memories taking sugarcane from farmers https://t.co/H25pcPm0aO — M Rama Krishna Raju 🇮🇳 (@MRKRajuBJP) July 5, 2021

"What do we live for, if it is not to make life less difficult for each other?"



A villager from Meghalaya's Chimagre Songittal, East Garo Hills district brought maize Ear of maize from his own plantation for the #COVID19Vaccination team pic.twitter.com/E1TLg18v0n — Ranjan Mistry (@mistryofficial) July 5, 2021





On Saturday, July 3, the Ministry of Development of Northeast Region (DONER) informed that all the states recorded a 'progressive decline' in the test positivity rate, except Meghalaya.

Also Read: 62% Of Northeast Districts Report High COVID Positivity Rate, Centre Calls Meet

