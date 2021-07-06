62% Of Northeast Districts Report High COVID Positivity Rate, Centre Calls Meet

The northeast region has been witnessing a rise in COVID positivity rate, with six states accounting for 62 percent of the country's 77 high positivity districts.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs deputed a team of experts three days ago to review the on-ground situation. The team will analyse the overall management, including testing, containment operations, etc., to have a first-hand understanding of the obstacles faced by them.

Based on the assessment by the teams consisting of a clinician and a public health expert, the Centre will lay down remedial measures to curb the rise in cases in the northeast.

Centre To Meet With State Leaders

A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 7, between Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and the officials of Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Manipur, where the maximum number of cases are recorded.

"The overall COVID-19 management, especially testing, surveillance, and containment operations, COVID-appropriate behaviour and its enforcement, availability of hospital beds, logistics, including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen, and the vaccination progress would be on the agenda," NDTV quoted an official.

On Saturday, July 3, the Ministry of Development of Northeast Region (DONER) informed that all the states recorded a 'progressive decline' in the test positivity rate, except Meghalaya.

The districts with more than 10 percent positivity rate have caught the Centre's attention, and the meeting is being held to strengthen the strategies of the state governments to curb the rise.

