Communal Harmony! Karnataka's Hassan Dargah Offers Free Food, Accommodation For Hindu Devotees On Shivaratri

Sending a strong message of communal harmony, a dargah in Karnataka's Hassan district offered free food and accommodation for thousands of devotees walking to Sri Manjunatheshwara temple in Dharmasthala on the occasion of Shivaratri on Tuesday, March 1. In addition, the dargah has opened its community kitchen for the second consecutive year for devotees coming from different parts of the state.

Every year, thousands of devotees visit the temple located on the Netravati banks in Dakshina Kannada district by walking for hundreds of kilometres. To reach the shrine, they need to cross either Charmadi Ghat in Dakshina Kannada or Shiradi Ghat in Hassan district. On the way, the devotees are offered food, cold drinks and fruits in many villages and towns.

Committed To Host Shiva Devotees

Situated on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway, the managing committee of Sakaleshpur's Manjrabad Dargah has allowed devotees to prepare food at the community hall kitchen, besides offering accommodation, restroom and other facilities, The Times of India reported.



Though requests have been pouring in to book the community hall for marriages and other social events, the dargah managing committee said they would not rent out the premises a day or two before Mahashivratri because the team is committed to hosting devotees.



"The number of padayatris (devotees visiting the shrine by foot) is more this year. We are offering fruits and cold drinks to the padayatris here," dargah managing committee president Malnad Mehaboob told TOI.

KA Hasainar Anemahal, dargah's general secretary and a member of Anemahal gram panchayat, said they want to help devotees walk for hundreds of kilometres. Sakaleshpur deputy superintendent of police Anil Kumar said the dargah has urged devotees to rest for a while and then resume their journey towards Dharmasthala.

