Caste discrimination
Gujarat: Senior Police Officials Share Meal With Tribal Students Earlier Assaulted By Police

Image Credit: India Today

Uplifting

Gujarat: Senior Police Officials Share Meal With Tribal Students Earlier Assaulted By Police

Gujarat,  20 May 2022 11:10 AM GMT

Senior Police Officials from Ahmedabad Police arranged for a meal with the tribal students who were earlier assaulted by the department officials. The top-tier officials also gave flowers to the children while wishing them luck for the future.

Senior Police officials from the Ahmedabad police department arranged for a meal with the tribal students who were earlier assaulted by the Police while they were on their way to take admission to college. After the meal, the Police officials also presented the tribal children with flowers and wished them luck for their future.

The children were on their way to Gandhinagar to avail themselves of college admission when the police officials stopped them and beat them with plastic pipes. Moreover, the Police had also taken a fine of ₹ 6,000 from the children.

Asked Students To Deboard To Check Documents

One of the senior cops addressed the issue and said, "We have registered a case against four cops in the matter under relevant sections of the IPC and the atrocity act. The case was transferred to the SC/ST cell of Ahmedabad police, and all cops were put under arrest. Further action will be taken against the cops", India Today reported.

A family was travelling from Dahod to Gandhinagar when a group of policemen stopped them at the checkpoint at Odhav. The Odhav Police then asked all the students to deboard the vehicle to check if the students had all the necessary documents.

However, the Police started assaulting them, and beating them with a plastic pipe, while demanding ₹10,000 from the children. The group mentioned that they had Rs ₹6,000 only; the Police took the entire amount and left. A complaint was filed against the four accused police officers, and all of the accused were arrested on Thursday for the crime.

The minimum punishment under the 'Prevention of Atrocities Against The SC/ ST Act' mandates a minimum sentence of six months against the accused and the upper limit has been set as five years along with a fine.

