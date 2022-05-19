All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Spain Allows Women Above 16 To Seek Abortion Without Parental Consent

Image Credit: Pxfuel, Instagram/ Irene Montero

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Spain Allows Women Above 16 To Seek Abortion Without Parental Consent

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Others/World,  19 May 2022 9:13 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Spain has approved a draft bill that would remove the requirement for 16 and 17-year-old girls to have parental consent before terminating a pregnancy.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a historic move for women's rights, the Spanish government approved a draft bill that would allow teenage girls to terminate their pregnancy without parental consent. The new bill is said to be brought in to counter the previous abortion law implemented by the conservative People's Party in 2015. Government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez remarked that the draft bill represented 'a new step forward for a democracy'.

If the bill becomes a law, Spain would be the first country to offer paid menstrual leave to its workers. Moreover, in Spain, voluntary abortion is allowed until 14 weeks of pregnancy.

Social Security System To Pay For Period Leave

Equality Minister Irene Montero said government institutions had to "discard taboos, stigmas and guilt regarding women's bodies", BBC reported. The sexual and reproductive health bill also aims to provide women with three days of sick leave for painful periods, which would later be discussed to increase up to five days for particularly intense or incapacitating pain. The country has ensured that the burden of providing paid leave to women workers during their monthly cycle does not fall on the employers. Therefore, the state social security system would pay for the break.

Abortions for teenage pregnancy and paid sick leave for menstruating women are components of the new bill. Moreover, the government has mentioned that it would tighten the noose around surrogacy, which is already banned in the country. The current government has also pledged to go a step ahead and ban the advertisements promoting surrogacy in the country. Spain believes that surrogacy is a type of violence against women and categorises any kind of forced pregnancy, abortion, sterilisation or contraception in the same way.

With the new campaign, the government seeks to promote the development of hormonal contraception for men, further stressing that contraception is not a woman's responsibility alone. The left-wing coalition government that came to power four years ago in the European country has kept women's rights as women of its operational areas.

Also Read: Sporting Stars: Nikhat Zareen To Punch For Gold As Manisha, Parveen Bring Home Bronze

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Spain 
Abortion 
Teenage Pregnancy 
Paid Menstrual Leave 

Must Reads

Story Of 15 Year Old Boy Charged With Stealing Bread And Given Generous Aid By Judge Is False
Trifurcated Municipal Corporation Of Delhi Back To Square One After 10 Years: Why Back-Forth Happening?
Meet Saurav Bhaik, Man Behind India's New PM Museum And One Of Delhi's Most Iconic Structures
Odyssey Travel Scholarship: A Shoshin Tribe And goSTOPS Initiative That Promotes Sustainable And Responsible Travelling
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X