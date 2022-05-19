India's new boxing sensation Nikhat Zareen punched her way to the finals of the 12 edition of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships being held in Istanbul, while Manisha and debutant Parveen Hooda, the other team members of the Indian contingent, in the tournament, bring home bronze medals.

The Telangana-born Nikhat pulled off a magnificent 5-0 victory against Brazilian Opponent Caroline De Almeida in the 52kg semi-final. Nikhat aims high while playing only her second world championship against Thailand's powerful Jitpong Jutamas in the flyweight final.

The first bout started somewhat cautiously for Nikhat, who unleashed a flurry of punches in the following rounds, Hindustan Times reported. The Brazilian opponent struggled to keep up with India's first-class boxer, who seemed to be in a commanding position after the first two rounds. The former world youth champion Nikhat did not let the moment slip off her hands as she took charge until the final round.

India Ranks Third In The Championship Currently

Even though Manisha tried her best to cope with her Italian opponent, she could not take the lead. Parveen faced a difficult situation with an Irish opponent along similar lines but made an impressive comeback. The Haryana-born debutant made a mark for herself on the international platform while securing bronze for India. The 2022 edition of the tournament marks the 20th Anniversary of the Women's World Championships. The 2019-edition of the match was held in Russia, and India clinched one silver and three bronze medals then.

In the ongoing tournament, India stands in the third rank after Russia and China with 36 medals, including nine gold, eight silver and 19 bronze. The Logical Indian congratulates Manisha and Parveen for a terrific stint at the Championship while rooting for Nikhat Zareen as she takes on her Thai opponent for the gold.

