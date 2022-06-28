Gujarat Farmer Digs 32-Feet Well In 2 Years To Solve Water Crisis In His Village

In an effort to overcome water shortage, a farmer in Gujarat's Dang district has dug a well for his village people. Usually, Dang receives heavy rainfall, but due to its hilly and rocky terrain, there is a severe shortage of drinking water during the four months of summer.

Gangabhai Pawar, a 60-year-old farmer, tried to seek help from the village sarpanch, but when his demands were not met, he himself started digging a well for water purposes.



Nearly after two years, he dug 32 feet well for his village, India Today reported.

Villagers Appreciate The Hard Work

Village Sarpanch Geetaben Gavit appreciated Pawar's hard work and congratulated him. Arjun Bagul of the village said that this well will satisfy the villagers' thirst and help the irrigation purposes.



In the Dang district, nearly 125 inches of rain is recorded in every monsoon; however, all the rainwater gets washed away into the sea.



Villagers here have to struggle for water and arrange it for daily use. Most of the population here is dependent on agriculture and due to water scarcity, a livelihood crisis arises in front of them.



Meanwhile, chief minister Bhupendra Patel last week approved several projects to provide water to 135 villages of Banaskantha and Patan for drinking and irrigation.



On June 27, the southwest monsoon advanced further over the Arabian Sea and most parts of Gujarat, with its northern limit passing through Deesa, The Times of India reported.



As per the state government figures, 20 talukas had received rain till 8 pm on Monday. Ahwa in the Dang district received 38mm of rainfall, followed by 25mm at Khergam, Navsari; and 10mm at Waghai, Dang; and Dolvan, Tapi. Dholera near Ahmedabad got 3mm of rainfall.

Also Read: Rajasthan, Kerala Bag Top Spots As Centre Releases District-Wise Rankings Of School Education