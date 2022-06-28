Rajasthan, Kerala Bag Top Spots As Centre Releases District-Wise Rankings Of School Education

Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Jaipur of Rajasthan have come out with flying colours in the latest district-wise ranking of school education. These are the only districts in India to have secured a place in the second-highest "Utkarsh" category in the 2019-20 index.

The Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI-D) for 2018-19 and 2019-20, released by the Department of School Education and Literacy, under the Education Ministry, evaluates the execution of the school education system at district levels by forming an index for comprehensive analysis.

Districts scoring over 90 per cent are categorised as "Daksh", whereas those scoring 81 to 90 per cent are called "Utkarsh". "Ati Uttam" is the third-highest ranking scoring 71 to 80 per cent, followed by "Uttam" (61 to 70 per cent), Prachesta-1 (51 to 60 per cent), Prachesta-2 (41 to 50 per cent), Prachesta-3 (31 to 40 per cent), Akanshi-1 (21 to 30 per cent) and Akanshi-2 (11 to 20 per cent), The New Indian Express reported.



As per the grading index, no district could bag the highest "Daksh" grade. The three districts in Rajasthan are the first to become "Utkarsh" in the ranking system, which has been introduced recently.



Among the southern states, Karnataka's three districts, Chitradurga, Belagavi and Dharwad bagged the "Ati Uttam" score.



In Kerala, all the districts except Idukki made it to the "Ati Uttam'' category, whereas two districts in Tamil Nadu, Dharmapuri and Villupuram, bagged the "Ati Uttam" category.

Number Of Districts In "Ati Uttam" Category Doubled

The total number of districts in the third-highest "Ati Uttam" category has nearly doubled from 49 in 2018-19 to 86 in 2019-20. A marginal increase was witnessed in the fourth-highest "Uttam" category with 276 districts compared to 267 in the previous edition.



The other rankings are "Pracheshta 1-2 and 3" following Akanshi -1 and Akanshi-2. The only place in the lowest Akanshi-2 category is Arunachal Pradesh's Shi Yomi district.



The Performance Grading Index (PGI) for 2019-20 includes 733 districts against 725 in 2018-19. Besides overall performance, the districts are also judged on sub-categories like effective classroom transactions, outcomes, school safety, infrastructure, child protection, governance processes and digital learning.



The performance index stated that eight districts have improved their PGI score by over 20 per cent from 2018-19 and 14 districts improved by 10 per cent. Over 400 districts bettered themselves by less than 10 per cent.



The objective of PGI-D is to assist the districts in prioritise areas for intervention in school education and improve to reach the highest grade.

Also Read: Astounding! Son Of An Anganwadi Worker Bags Rs 1.8 Crore Job At Facebook In UK