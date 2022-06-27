Astounding! Son Of An Anganwadi Worker Bags Rs 1.8 Crore Job At Facebook In UK

Coming from Rampurhat of Birbhum district in West Bengal, Bisakh Mondal has scripted history by bagging a Rs 1.8 Cr job at Facebook in the United Kingdom (UK) office. He is a fourth-year computer science and engineering student at Jadavpur University (JU), Kolkata.

This turns out to be the highest annual salary package to be offered to any student of JU this year. In the previous year, around nine university students secured annual packages of more than Rs 1 Cr from overseas companies.



After securing the job, he said, "I got the job offer on Tuesday night. In the past two years, during the Covid-19 pandemic, I got the opportunity to intern at several organisations and gather knowledge outside my curriculum studies. This has helped me crack the interviews," he said," The Indian Express reported.

Mondal's Family Reaction

Mondal hails from a modest family where his mother Shibani serves as an Anganwadi worker. Upon learning about her child's achievement, she said, "I'm delighted and proud. He has always been a meritorious student."

We struggled to see him achieve greater heights, and he was always serious about his studies. After scoring good marks in higher secondary exams and joint entrance exams, he got admission to Jadavpur University, she added.

Mondal will fly to his workplace in the UK in September. Apart from Facebook, he also received placement offers from Amazon and Google, but he rejected both because Facebook offered him a more handsome package.

After learning the news of Mondal, a moment of happiness and joy is celebrated at the JU campus. "This is the first time since the pandemic that students have got such a large number of international offers," said university placement officer Samita Bhattacharya.

Also Read: Shocking! Probe In Uttar Pradesh Education Department Identifies 2,494 Fake Teachers