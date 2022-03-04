Gujarati Businessman Travels From Amsterdam To Help People At Poland-Ukraine Border

A Gujarati businessman named Anosh Thakkar chose an unconventional yet heartwarming way to help the people during the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Leaving his home in Amsterdam, he travelled to the Poland-Ukraine border to be of necessary assistance. He moved to the Netherlands fifteen years ago, starting a cyber security software firm.

Currently, Thakkar has been camping at Kroscienko along the Poland-Ukraine border for the last few days. Over the years, he has done business with the war-torn nation.

Provided Safety To Indians And Ukrainians

According to The Times of India, Thakkar and his partner, Partick Hart, put all their resources to good use and arranged essential logistics. Initially, he assisted the employees in his firm's Ukrainian branch. As he knew several senior government officials, he reached out to help more people in need. "I learnt that Indian students, who recently left Kyiv, were not getting good treatment. So my partner and I used our contacts in Ukraine to ensure that they get safe passage and reach the Poland border as many buses carrying people are being shot at. Apart from arranging the logistics, we also arranged medicines and food," he told the news publication.

After the people cross into Poland, Anosh Thakkar and Patrick Hart make sure they are taken care of. Thakkar adds, "If they (Indians) want to leave for India or any other country in Europe, their transport is arranged for." He is bearing all the expenses and running a fundraiser for the refugees on the border.

Till now, the duo has rescued close to 70 children who were stuck in a Kyiv school.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to gain momentum each day, with the former advancing further into the country. Over 1 million Ukrainians have fled their homes and gone to the neighbouring nations to seek refuge from the invasion.

