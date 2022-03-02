All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Airbnb To Offer Free Housing To 100,000 Ukrainian Refugees

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Wikimedia 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Airbnb To Offer Free Housing To 100,000 Ukrainian Refugees

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Others/World,  2 March 2022 9:27 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

The founders of the popular home renting platform has approached the governments of Romania, Germany, Poland and Hungary and asked them for their support in helping the stranded Ukrainians in solving the housing woes.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Famous home renting platform Airbnb is offering temporary housing to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. This announcement has joined the list of companies globally who are standing with the war-torn nation. The American company will work with the European countries to provide long-term housing options for them shortly.

The platform issued a statement recently, laying down the plans ahead. The team sent letters to the leaders in Romania, Poland, Germany, and Hungary to support the stranded citizens by assisting Airbnb in the housing process.

Brian Chesky, Airbnb's co-founder and CEO, tweeted his support for Ukraine. He asked people living in countries near Ukraine to open their homes for the refugees coming in for shelter. The platform themselves will cover the costs.

Housing Costs Borne By Airbnb

The Guardian quoted the statement, "We know that hosts on Airbnb and guests around the world will be eager to stand up and assist this massive effort. In the coming days, we will share details on how the hosts and broader community can support this initiative."

Not only that, Airbnb started a donation platform where it has asked everyone to do their bit. "If you can't host a refugee, you can still support one by donating," Chesky shared the link in his tweet. Furthermore, the platform is working for long-term solutions where the refugees' housing problem can be solved permanently.

The Refugee Crisis

Bloomberg quotes that more than 300,000 Ukrainians have left the country for their neighbours. As the situation continues to aggravate, there is a possibility that the number will rise in the coming weeks.

Operating in more than 220 countries, Airbnb is a widely-consumed platform. Its involvement in the refugee crisis has been commendable over the years. After the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021, the outlet asked the hosts to open their homes for 21,000 refugees who fled the country amidst the turmoil.

Also Read: Lending A Helping Hand: Airbnb To House 20,000 Afghan Refugees

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Russia invasion 
Ukraine Crisis 
Refugees 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X