Airbnb To Offer Free Housing To 100,000 Ukrainian Refugees

Famous home renting platform Airbnb is offering temporary housing to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. This announcement has joined the list of companies globally who are standing with the war-torn nation. The American company will work with the European countries to provide long-term housing options for them shortly.

The platform issued a statement recently, laying down the plans ahead. The team sent letters to the leaders in Romania, Poland, Germany, and Hungary to support the stranded citizens by assisting Airbnb in the housing process.

Brian Chesky, Airbnb's co-founder and CEO, tweeted his support for Ukraine. He asked people living in countries near Ukraine to open their homes for the refugees coming in for shelter. The platform themselves will cover the costs.

Housing Costs Borne By Airbnb

1. Airbnb and https://t.co/enqjlQB0rH are working with our Hosts to house up to 100,000 refugees fleeing from Ukraine, for free — Brian Chesky 🇺🇦 (@bchesky) February 28, 2022

The Guardian quoted the statement, "We know that hosts on Airbnb and guests around the world will be eager to stand up and assist this massive effort. In the coming days, we will share details on how the hosts and broader community can support this initiative."

Not only that, Airbnb started a donation platform where it has asked everyone to do their bit. "If you can't host a refugee, you can still support one by donating," Chesky shared the link in his tweet. Furthermore, the platform is working for long-term solutions where the refugees' housing problem can be solved permanently.



The Refugee Crisis

Bloomberg quotes that more than 300,000 Ukrainians have left the country for their neighbours. As the situation continues to aggravate, there is a possibility that the number will rise in the coming weeks.

Operating in more than 220 countries, Airbnb is a widely-consumed platform. Its involvement in the refugee crisis has been commendable over the years. After the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021, the outlet asked the hosts to open their homes for 21,000 refugees who fled the country amidst the turmoil.



Also Read: Lending A Helping Hand: Airbnb To House 20,000 Afghan Refugees