Big Safety Move! Govt Mandates Minimum Six Airbags For All Vehicles To Prevent Fatal Accidents

The central government has mandated carmakers to equip vehicles with a minimum of six airbags that can carry up to eight passengers ensuring the safety of all the passengers and preventing road accidents.

This would be implemented for all the cars, including the budget-friendly ones.

Earlier, in 2019, the government had mandated installing the driver airbag. Recently, the centre passed a mandate to make airbags compulsory for co-passenger in all vehicles, including the low-end ones. The order came into effect on January 1, 2022.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari took to Twitter announcing the airbag compulsion in motor vehicles. The minister has approved the General Statutory Rules (GSR) notification.

In order to enhance the safety of the occupants in motor vehicles carrying upto 8 passengers, I have now approved a Draft GSR Notification to make a minimum of 6 Airbags compulsory. #RoadSafety #SadakSurakshaJeevanRaksha — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 14, 2022

Airbags May Prevent Fatal Accidents



The ministry is looking into the impact of frontal and lateral collisions on the passengers seated in the front and rear compartments. The vehicles will contain two side/side torso airbags and two side curtain/tube airbags covering all outboard passengers.

In 2021, Gadkari had requested the automakers to provide six airbags and manufacturers to price them adequately. According to the report, each airbag costs ₹1,800-2,000 and modification requires additional money; installing four more airbags would cost nearly ₹8,000-₹10,000.

According to the latest government data, a total of 1,16,496 road accidents occurred on national highways (NHs) in one year (2020), claiming 47,984 deaths.

