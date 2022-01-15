All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Big Safety Move! Govt Mandates Minimum Six Airbags For All Vehicles To Prevent Fatal Accidents

Image Credits: Wikimedia

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Big Safety Move! Govt Mandates Minimum Six Airbags For All Vehicles To Prevent Fatal Accidents

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  15 Jan 2022 5:50 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-01-15T11:32:38+05:30check update history

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Earlier, in 2019, the government had mandated installing the driver airbag. Recently, the centre passed a mandate to make airbags compulsory for co-passenger in all vehicles, including the low-end ones.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The central government has mandated carmakers to equip vehicles with a minimum of six airbags that can carry up to eight passengers ensuring the safety of all the passengers and preventing road accidents.

This would be implemented for all the cars, including the budget-friendly ones.

Earlier, in 2019, the government had mandated installing the driver airbag. Recently, the centre passed a mandate to make airbags compulsory for co-passenger in all vehicles, including the low-end ones. The order came into effect on January 1, 2022.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari took to Twitter announcing the airbag compulsion in motor vehicles. The minister has approved the General Statutory Rules (GSR) notification.

Airbags May Prevent Fatal Accidents

The ministry is looking into the impact of frontal and lateral collisions on the passengers seated in the front and rear compartments. The vehicles will contain two side/side torso airbags and two side curtain/tube airbags covering all outboard passengers.

In 2021, Gadkari had requested the automakers to provide six airbags and manufacturers to price them adequately. According to the report, each airbag costs ₹1,800-2,000 and modification requires additional money; installing four more airbags would cost nearly ₹8,000-₹10,000.

According to the latest government data, a total of 1,16,496 road accidents occurred on national highways (NHs) in one year (2020), claiming 47,984 deaths.

Also Read: Army Day 2022: World's Largest Khadi National Flag To Be On Display Along India–Pakistan Border

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways 
Nitin Gadkari 
Airbags 
road accidents 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X