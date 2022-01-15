Army Day 2022: World's Largest Khadi National Flag To Be On Display Along India–Pakistan Border

The largest national flag in the world made of Khadi fabric is set to be showcased at a grand public display along the India-Pakistan Border in Jaisalmer to celebrate "Army Day" on Saturday, January 15, announced the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

According to the ministry, the record-breaking 'Monumental National Flag' will be put on display for the public at Longewala which was actually the main stage of the historic battle in 1971 between India and Pakistan.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Quoting a ministry report, ANI stated that this is set to be the 5th public display of the National Flag since its unveiling in Leh on 2nd October 2021. Later on, it was also showcased at Hindon Airbase on Air Force Day on October 8 last year and at the Red Fort on October 21, marking the completion of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations across India.

On December 4, 2021, the Monumental National Flag was put on display at the Naval Dockyard near Gateway of India to celebrate Navy Day in Mumbai.

The Record-Breaking Flag!

The Monumental National Flag, which is a symbol of the collective spirit of Indian-ness and recording the heritage artisanal Khadi craft, has been prepared and conceptualized by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to celebrate the 75 years of Independence.

KVIC has already given the flag to the Defence forces to put it up for display at prominent places on historic occasions.

Measuring approximately 225 feet long, 150 feet in width and weighing nearly 1400 KG, it took 70 Khadi artisans 49 days to prepare the Monumental National Flag. The flag has also created approximately 3,500 man-hours of additional work for allied workers and Khadi artisans.

Spreading over 4,500 meters in hand-woven Khadi cotton, the Monumental National Flag covers a total area of 33,750 square feet. Furthermore, the Ashok Chakra in the flag also measures a diameter of 30 feet.

