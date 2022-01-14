All section
Caste discrimination
Kerala Nun Rape Case: Accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal Acquitted By Court, Netizens Ask Where Is Justice?

Photo Credits: Unsplash and The New Indian Express

Trending
Kerala,  14 Jan 2022 9:07 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-01-14T15:27:29+05:30

On the back of a trial that lasted for over 100 days, a court in Kerala's Kottayam acquitted Franco Mulakkal of all charges. However, this judgement did not go down well amongst netizens as they flooded social media right after and expressed their disbelieve over the verdict.

Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was accused of raping a nun numerous times between 2014 and 2016, has been acquitted by a Kerala court on Friday (January 14). Bishop Mulakkal became the first Catholic bishop in the country to be arrested for rape, on the basis of a complaint by a nun.

As reported by NDTV , Franco Mulakkal's advocate claimed that his client had all through co-operated with the court and the police. The Bishop was charged with forceful confinement, criminal intimidation, and rape.

Netizens Express Disbelief

On the back of a trial that lasted for over 100 days, a court in Kerala's Kottayam acquitted him of all charges. However, this judgement did not go down well amongst netizens as they flooded social media right after and expressed their disbelieve over the verdict.

Looking Back At The Case

Back in 2018, the above-mentioned nun from a congregation under the Jalandhar diocese had filed a complaint against Bishop Franco of sexual assault. On this basis, Bishop Franco was then arrested with charges that included wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation.

Furthermore, all of these allegations were followed up by unprecedented instances of protests by the nuns, who in their official attire decided to take to the streets and called for action from the police, church, and the government as well.

After three days of questioning, Bishop Mulakkal was then arrested by the police amid the mass protests by the nun.

