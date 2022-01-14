Kerala Nun Rape Case: Accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal Acquitted By Court, Netizens Ask 'Where Is Justice?'

Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was accused of raping a nun numerous times between 2014 and 2016, has been acquitted by a Kerala court on Friday (January 14). Bishop Mulakkal became the first Catholic bishop in the country to be arrested for rape, on the basis of a complaint by a nun.

As reported by NDTV , Franco Mulakkal's advocate claimed that his client had all through co-operated with the court and the police. The Bishop was charged with forceful confinement, criminal intimidation, and rape.

Netizens Express Disbelief

On the back of a trial that lasted for over 100 days, a court in Kerala's Kottayam acquitted him of all charges. However, this judgement did not go down well amongst netizens as they flooded social media right after and expressed their disbelieve over the verdict.

Influence Matters. Kottayam court acquits Bishop Franco Mulakkal on charges of r@ping a nun. Heart goes out to the Nun who paid a heavy price. She was shunned by the church, had to face barrage of threats & slander. Hope an appeal is filed #FrancoMulakkal pic.twitter.com/uIf9mgg1NM — Rosy (@rose_k01) January 14, 2022

Very distressing to know that the Kerala Court finds Bishop Franco Mulakkal not guilty!!



Heart goes out to Sister Lucy who has since then been hounded, bullied & even ousted from the Church.



Time to approach the High Court! pic.twitter.com/1rXsPUfU41 — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) January 14, 2022

Bishop Franco Mulakkal pronounced non-guilty in the nun rape case.



That nun had put up a spirited fight against the entire church system biased against women.



Sad to note she didn't get justice — Monica (@TrulyMonica) January 14, 2022

Kerala court acquits rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal from all charges.



Pathetic! — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) January 14, 2022

Looking Back At The Case

Back in 2018, the above-mentioned nun from a congregation under the Jalandhar diocese had filed a complaint against Bishop Franco of sexual assault. On this basis, Bishop Franco was then arrested with charges that included wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation.



Furthermore, all of these allegations were followed up by unprecedented instances of protests by the nuns, who in their official attire decided to take to the streets and called for action from the police, church, and the government as well.

After three days of questioning, Bishop Mulakkal was then arrested by the police amid the mass protests by the nun.

