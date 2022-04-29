All section
Caste discrimination
Historic Flight! India First In Asia Pacific To Use New GAGAN Navigation Tech To Land Plane

Image Credit: Twitter/Airport Authority Of India and gagan.aai.aero (Representational)

Uplifting
Historic Flight! India First In Asia Pacific To Use New GAGAN Navigation Tech To Land Plane

Rajasthan,  29 April 2022 6:28 AM GMT

India achieved a landmark milestone in the field of air navigation services on April 28 when the Airports Authority of India (AAI) successfully executed a light trial using an indigenous satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS) named GAGAN (GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation) at Rajasthan's Kishangarh airport.

Jointly developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and AAI, GAGAN is the first indigenous satellite-based augmentation system designed for India and neighbouring equatorial countries.

Flying Start!

The civil aviation ministry stated that GAGAN, jointly produced by ISRO and AAI, became the first system developed for India and the neighbouring nations in the equatorial region.

The program was initially certified by the Director-General of Civil Aviation in 2015 for Approach with Vertical Guidance (APV 1) and en-route (RNP 0.1) procedures. There are only four Space-based augmentation systems available worldwide, including GAGAN, the others being Japan (MSAS), Europe (EGNOS) and the US (WAAS).

Landmark Feat For India Aviation And IndiGo

The civil aviation ministry revealed that an Indigo Airlines aircraft, using the GAGAN Service, flew an Instrument Approach Procedure (IAP) with LPV minima of 250ft.

A Localiser Performance with Vertical Guidance (LPV) provides aircraft guided approaches that are operationally almost identical to Cat-IILS, without ground-based navigation guidance. The service depends on the availability of GPS and GAGAN Geo Stationary Satellites (GSAT-15, GSAT-10 and GSAT-8) launched by ISRO.

The entire testing at Kishangarh Airport was conducted as part of preliminary GAGAN LPV flight trials along with the DGCA team on board. Upon the final nod from the DGCA, the procedure will be next made available for the usage of commercial flights soon. The LPVs will allow aircraft to land at airports that do not have expensive instrument landing systems, including numerous small airports.

While lowering the decision height up to 250 ft allows a substantial operational help during low visibility and bad weather conditions. Therefore, any airport that would require higher visibility minima will be able to accept aircraft benefitting remote airports devoid of precision approach capability equipment; the government release quoted as saying by The Hindustan Times.

Also Read: Happy To Assist! Madurai Railway Desk Rescued Over 500 Stranded Kids In Four Years

