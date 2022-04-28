Happy To Assist! Madurai Railway Desk Rescued Over 500 Stranded Kids In Four Years

The Railway Child Help Desk managed to rescue as many as 518 stranded children in the past four years in Madurai Railway Junction areas. As per an official release from the Madurai Division of Southern Railway (MDSR), Railway Child Help Desks are working tirelessly at Madurai, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and other essential Railway stations to make sure the wellbeing of kids.

One of those help desks, which is taken care of by an NGO EKTA at Madurai Junction, has managed to rescue a total of 518 kids — 77 girls and 441 boys — over the past four years.

Towards A Noble Cause!

Out of the 518 rescued kids, 177 children had been moved back to their respective parents, and the remaining others have been moved to the Child Welfare Committee functioning under the district administration, reported The New Indian Express.

Other than this, the help desk also keeps track of the status of all the rescued kids for a year to eliminate any incidents, the official release further claimed.

Assisting Those In Need

Furthermore, the fifth anniversary of the help desk was celebrated at Madurai Railway Junction on Monday (April 25). DRM Padmanabhan Ananth, Divisional Security Commissioner VJP Anbarasu, had felicitated the entire event.

Meanwhile, the body also put a drawing exhibition depicting awareness of child welfare to make the occasion more memorable. NGO's Station Manager A Prabharan, Commercial Inspector Vijay, Director Bimla Chandrasekar and Co-ordinator GS Sujatha were all present as well.

