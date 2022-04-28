All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Happy To Assist! Madurai Railway Desk Rescued Over 500 Stranded Kids In Four Years

Image Credit: Unsplash and Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Happy To Assist! Madurai Railway Desk Rescued Over 500 Stranded Kids In Four Years

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Tamil Nadu,  28 April 2022 6:57 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-04-28T12:30:04+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Out of the 518 rescued kids, 177 children had been moved back to their respective parents, and the remaining others have been moved to the Child Welfare Committee functioning under the district administration.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Railway Child Help Desk managed to rescue as many as 518 stranded children in the past four years in Madurai Railway Junction areas. As per an official release from the Madurai Division of Southern Railway (MDSR), Railway Child Help Desks are working tirelessly at Madurai, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and other essential Railway stations to make sure the wellbeing of kids.

One of those help desks, which is taken care of by an NGO EKTA at Madurai Junction, has managed to rescue a total of 518 kids — 77 girls and 441 boys — over the past four years.

Towards A Noble Cause!

Out of the 518 rescued kids, 177 children had been moved back to their respective parents, and the remaining others have been moved to the Child Welfare Committee functioning under the district administration, reported The New Indian Express.

Other than this, the help desk also keeps track of the status of all the rescued kids for a year to eliminate any incidents, the official release further claimed.

Assisting Those In Need

Furthermore, the fifth anniversary of the help desk was celebrated at Madurai Railway Junction on Monday (April 25). DRM Padmanabhan Ananth, Divisional Security Commissioner VJP Anbarasu, had felicitated the entire event.

Meanwhile, the body also put a drawing exhibition depicting awareness of child welfare to make the occasion more memorable. NGO's Station Manager A Prabharan, Commercial Inspector Vijay, Director Bimla Chandrasekar and Co-ordinator GS Sujatha were all present as well.

Also Read: Singapore's Execution Of Mentally Challenged Indian-Origin Man In Drugs Case Attracts Global Criticism

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Indian Railways 
IRCTC 
Tamil Nadu 
Madurai 

Must Reads

Image Of Temple Demolition During BJP Rule In Rajasthan Shared As Recent To Target Ashok Gehlot Government
Does This Video Show Muslims Give Azaan After Loudspeaker Ban In UP? No, Video Viral With False Claim
Settling The Language Debate: Here's How Hindi Is Far Behind From Becoming India's National Language
'Bhagavad Gita Is Supreme; Don't Mix It With The Bible': Karnataka Minister On Bible Controversy
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X