Who Is G Ashok Kumar? Know All About India's First National Maritime Security Coordinator

Taking cognisance of India's maritime security, especially following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack 14 years ago, the government has appointed India's first national maritime security coordinator (NMSC), Vice Admiral (retd) G Ashok Kumar.

The proposal of the post creation was cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security last year, in view of strengthening the maritime security and ensuring cohesion among various key stakeholders, NDTV reported.

The Mumbai attack was an alarming call for the government to boost safety further and introduce a string of security measures.

NMSC

The department collaborates with the National Security Council Secretariat headed by NSA Ajit Doval.

The NMSC coordinates among the Indian Navy, the Coast Guard, security agencies involved in coastal and maritime security and 13 coastal states and Union Territories. The country has a coastline of around 7,500-kilometres.

Kumar's Formative Years

Kumar joined the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy on July 1, 1982, and is an alumnus of Sainik School in Amravati Nagar and National Defense Academy, Pune.

He graduated from the Defense Services Staff College, Wellington. He later attained specialisation in Shipping and Operations at Kochi in 1989. He also joined the Army Higher Command course in Mau, besides the Expeditionary Operations course at Quantico, Virginia, USA.

Service To The Nation

After completing his specialisation, he was posted as a Shipping Officer in the Indian Navy ships Beas, Nilgiris, Ranvir and Vikrant.

In January 2019, he was designated as the 35th Vice Chief of the Indian Navy. After serving the defence for nearly 39 years, Kumar was retired in July last year.

Honours

The former Flag Officer is an awardee of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM).

