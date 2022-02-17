All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Kushinagar Horror: Women, Children Die After Falling Into Well; PM, Yogi Express Condolences

Credits: Twitter (PathikrtiTOI, ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Kushinagar Horror: Women, Children Die After Falling Into Well; PM, Yogi Express Condolences

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Uttar Pradesh,  17 Feb 2022 6:17 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The police tried to rescue them and rushed them to the hospital, but they succumbed to the injuries on Thursday morning. District Magistrate S Rajalingam has announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh for the kin of the deceased.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district reported a horrific incident where six women and six girls died after falling into the well on Wednesday, February 16. As per the Hindustan Times report, the death toll has risen to 13. At around 8.30 pm, the incident took place during the wedding celebrations the deceased were attending in Kushinagar's Nebua Naurangia.

Mishap During Wedding Celebrations

The women and children were sitting on a slab of a well during the Haldi rituals. The slab failed to hold the load of dozens of people and broke due to the heavy load, with people falling inside the well.

The police tried to rescue them and rushed them to the hospital, but they succumbed to the injuries on Thursday morning, February 17.

Ex-Gratia To Bereaved Families

District Magistrate S Rajalingam has announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh for the kin of the deceased. Earlier, 11 deaths were confirmed by the DM; later, Additional Director General (ADG) Gorakhpur, Akhil Kumar, confirmed 13 fatalities.

Two people have suffered severe injuries and are undergoing treatment. Reportedly, the women were in the age group of 20-35 years. Among the deceased, there is also a one-year-old infant.

Condolences Pour In From PM, Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. The PM assured assistance from the local authorities.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took tweeted about the despicable incident and wished speedy recovery to those under treatment.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also took to Twitter, expressing his grief over the incident.

Also Read: 13-Year-Old Girl Creates 'Kavach' App To Combat Bullying In Schools, Secures Rs 50 Lakh Funding

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Kushinagar 
deaths 
Women 
Children 
PM Modi 
Yogi Adityanath 
Uttar Pradesh 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X