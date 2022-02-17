Kushinagar Horror: Women, Children Die After Falling Into Well; PM, Yogi Express Condolences

Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district reported a horrific incident where six women and six girls died after falling into the well on Wednesday, February 16. As per the Hindustan Times report, the death toll has risen to 13. At around 8.30 pm, the incident took place during the wedding celebrations the deceased were attending in Kushinagar's Nebua Naurangia.

Mishap During Wedding Celebrations

The women and children were sitting on a slab of a well during the Haldi rituals. The slab failed to hold the load of dozens of people and broke due to the heavy load, with people falling inside the well.

The police tried to rescue them and rushed them to the hospital, but they succumbed to the injuries on Thursday morning, February 17.

Ex-Gratia To Bereaved Families

District Magistrate S Rajalingam has announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh for the kin of the deceased. Earlier, 11 deaths were confirmed by the DM; later, Additional Director General (ADG) Gorakhpur, Akhil Kumar, confirmed 13 fatalities.

Two people have suffered severe injuries and are undergoing treatment. Reportedly, the women were in the age group of 20-35 years. Among the deceased, there is also a one-year-old infant.

Condolences Pour In From PM, Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery. The PM assured assistance from the local authorities.

उत्तर प्रदेश के कुशीनगर में हुआ हादसा हृदयविदारक है। इसमें जिन लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मैं अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। इसके साथ ही घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। स्थानीय प्रशासन हर संभव मदद में जुटा है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took tweeted about the despicable incident and wished speedy recovery to those under treatment.



जनपद कुशीनगर के ग्राम नौरंगिया स्कूल टोला की एक दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना में हुई ग्रामवासियों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुःखद है।



मेरी संवेदनाएं मृतकों के शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम से घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 17, 2022

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also took to Twitter, expressing his grief over the incident.



Saddened by the loss of lives in a tragic incident in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear this loss. Prayers for speedy recovery of those injured. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 17, 2022

Also Read: 13-Year-Old Girl Creates 'Kavach' App To Combat Bullying In Schools, Secures Rs 50 Lakh Funding