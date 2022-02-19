From Musical Stairs To Recycled Benches: Here's What Makes These Kochi Metro Stations People-Friendly

With an aim to attract more commuters, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is planning to renovate metro stations across the city to make them more 'people-friendly'.

In the first phase, six of the 22 metro stations, namely Aluva, Edappally, Kadavanthra, MG Road, Thykoodam and Vyttila got a complete creative makeover. The administration will take all measures at these stations to ensure proper signage for commuters and other infrastructure advancements.



Particular areas have been designed for selfie lovers with "I Love Metro" signs in the background to allure visitors. Commuters can also enjoy music or other artistic performances at these stations. There are also dedicated spots for cultural performances and art exhibitions. According to the KMRL release, artists who want to perform at these locations can approach the public relations department for permission, The Indian Express reported.

Salient Features Of These Stations

Several new features, including feeding rooms, rented power banks, furniture made from recycled materials, digitalised passenger information system, have been installed at the Aluva station.

At Edapally station, kiosk power bank, lights at the link bridge, recycled benches in the platform are some of the developments.



In the next phase, Elamkulam, Kalamassery, Kaloor, Maharaja's, S N Junction and Vadakkekotta stations would be revamped.



"Each metro station has a distinct quality. For example, the M G Road station walls illustrate the life story of Mahatma Gandhi, whereas Thykoodam station depicts the essence of Kochi city. Kathakali and Kerala tradition are painted in Aluva metro station," a KMRL official said, according to The New Indian Express.

The MG Road station is a favourite retreat of the youth and has now introduced the concept of musical stairs. Anyone who knows how to play a piano could compose new music using these stairs.

A 'free library' has been opened for the public at the Kadavanthra metro station, where people can choose any book free of cost. The public can also donate books to the library.

At Vytilla, the morning and evening commuters will have the pleasure of listening to classic songs from Indian cinema. At Thykoodam, the hydroponic vertical garden and wall art depicting Kochi life has given a striking facelift to the station.

Currently, trains are running from Aluva to Pettah across 23 stations as part of the first phase of operations. The trial run is progressing to an extended section from Pettah toVadakkekotta across two stations.

