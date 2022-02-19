All section
Indian Embassy In Kuwait Slams Shashi Tharoor For Sharing Anti-India Tweet On Hijab Row, Minister Clarifies

Image Credits: Facebook, Facebook, Twitter

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Indian Embassy In Kuwait Slams Shashi Tharoor For Sharing 'Anti-India' Tweet On Hijab Row, Minister Clarifies

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  19 Feb 2022 6:08 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The strong reaction from the Indian Embassy in Kuwait came after Tharoor shared a tweet that claimed that a "powerful" Kuwaiti parliamentarians group have demanded from the Kuwait government to end immediate ban on the entry of any BJP member of India into the country.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait on Friday, February 18, hit out at senior Congress MP and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor for retweeting a controversial tweet and stating that such anti-national elements should not be encouraged.

Terming the tweet as 'anti-India' by a "Pakistani agent", the Indian Embassy in Kuwait tweeted, "Sad to see an Honourable Member of Indian Parliament retweeting an anti-India tweet by a Pakistani agent who was recipient of a Pakistani Award 'Ambassador of Peace' for his anti-India activities. We should not encourage such anti-India elements."

The strong reaction from the Indian Embassy in Kuwait came after Tharoor shared a tweet that claimed that a "powerful" Kuwaiti parliamentarians group have demanded from the Kuwait government to end the immediate ban on the entry of any BJP member of India into the country, NDTV reported.

"We can't sit back and watch Muslim girls being publicly persecuted they said. Time for the Ummah to unite," read the tweet.

Sharing the tweet, the Congress MP wrote, "Domestic actions have international repercussions. I hear from friends across the Gulf of their dismay at rising Islamophobia in India and the PM's unwillingness to condemn it, let alone act decisively against it."

The tweet further adds that "we like India", however, don't make it so hard for "us to be your friends".

Slamming Tharoor, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait took to its official Twitter handle and said that "such anti-India elements should not be encouraged".

Tharoor Responds

However, the Congress MP was quick to respond and said that his tweet was not intended to endorse the person but was rather concerned about the sentiment he conveyed.

On Thursday, February 17, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated its stand on criticism by several countries over the simmering hijab row in Karnataka, saying comments by outsiders on internal issues will not be acceptable.

Also Read: UP Elections 2022: Serious Criminal Charges Against 17% Of Candidates Polling In Phase 3

Writer : Tashafi Nazir
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
X