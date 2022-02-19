Indian Embassy In Kuwait Slams Shashi Tharoor For Sharing 'Anti-India' Tweet On Hijab Row, Minister Clarifies

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait on Friday, February 18, hit out at senior Congress MP and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor for retweeting a controversial tweet and stating that such anti-national elements should not be encouraged.



Terming the tweet as 'anti-India' by a "Pakistani agent", the Indian Embassy in Kuwait tweeted, "Sad to see an Honourable Member of Indian Parliament retweeting an anti-India tweet by a Pakistani agent who was recipient of a Pakistani Award 'Ambassador of Peace' for his anti-India activities. We should not encourage such anti-India elements."

Sad to see an Hon'ble Member of Indian Parliament retweeting an anti-India tweet by a Pakistani agent who was recipient of a Pakistani Award 'Ambassador of Peace' for his anti-India activities. We should not encourage such anti-India elements. https://t.co/e43MAmc50j pic.twitter.com/v3hoL582tL — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) February 18, 2022

The strong reaction from the Indian Embassy in Kuwait came after Tharoor shared a tweet that claimed that a "powerful" Kuwaiti parliamentarians group have demanded from the Kuwait government to end the immediate ban on the entry of any BJP member of India into the country, NDTV reported.



"We can't sit back and watch Muslim girls being publicly persecuted they said. Time for the Ummah to unite," read the tweet.

A group of powerful Kuwaiti parliamentarians have demanded the govt. of Kuwait to put an immediate ban on the entry of any member of the ruling BJP of India into Kuwait. We can't sit back and watch muslim girls being publicly persecuted they said. Time for the Ummah to unite. pic.twitter.com/HbMQ3OpCyN — المحامي⚖مجبل الشريكة (@MJALSHRIKA) February 17, 2022

Sharing the tweet, the Congress MP wrote, "Domestic actions have international repercussions. I hear from friends across the Gulf of their dismay at rising Islamophobia in India and the PM's unwillingness to condemn it, let alone act decisively against it."



The tweet further adds that "we like India", however, don't make it so hard for "us to be your friends".

Domestic actions have international repercussions. I hear from friends across the Gulf of their dismay at rising Islamophobia in India &the PM's unwillingness to condemn it, let alone act decisively against it. "We like India.But don't make it so hard for us to be your friends". https://t.co/Bj9es8fbfS — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 18, 2022

Slamming Tharoor, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait took to its official Twitter handle and said that "such anti-India elements should not be encouraged".



Tharoor Responds

However, the Congress MP was quick to respond and said that his tweet was not intended to endorse the person but was rather concerned about the sentiment he conveyed.

I don't endorse this individual, whom i'd never heard of, but am concerned about the sentiment he conveys, which is sadly shared by many who are friends of India. While accepting @indembkwt's view, I urge GoI not2give ammo to such anti-India elements by condoning misconduct here. https://t.co/5McqqMwqtQ — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 18, 2022

On Thursday, February 17, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated its stand on criticism by several countries over the simmering hijab row in Karnataka, saying comments by outsiders on internal issues will not be acceptable.



