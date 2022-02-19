Indian Embassy In Kuwait Slams Shashi Tharoor For Sharing 'Anti-India' Tweet On Hijab Row, Minister Clarifies

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait on Friday, February 18, hit out at senior Congress MP and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor for retweeting a controversial tweet and stating that such anti-national elements should not be encouraged.
Terming the tweet as 'anti-India' by a "Pakistani agent", the Indian Embassy in Kuwait tweeted, "Sad to see an Honourable Member of Indian Parliament retweeting an anti-India tweet by a Pakistani agent who was recipient of a Pakistani Award 'Ambassador of Peace' for his anti-India activities. We should not encourage such anti-India elements."
The strong reaction from the Indian Embassy in Kuwait came after Tharoor shared a tweet that claimed that a "powerful" Kuwaiti parliamentarians group have demanded from the Kuwait government to end the immediate ban on the entry of any BJP member of India into the country, NDTV reported.
"We can't sit back and watch Muslim girls being publicly persecuted they said. Time for the Ummah to unite," read the tweet.
Sharing the tweet, the Congress MP wrote, "Domestic actions have international repercussions. I hear from friends across the Gulf of their dismay at rising Islamophobia in India and the PM's unwillingness to condemn it, let alone act decisively against it."
The tweet further adds that "we like India", however, don't make it so hard for "us to be your friends".
Slamming Tharoor, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait took to its official Twitter handle and said that "such anti-India elements should not be encouraged".
Tharoor Responds
However, the Congress MP was quick to respond and said that his tweet was not intended to endorse the person but was rather concerned about the sentiment he conveyed.
On Thursday, February 17, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated its stand on criticism by several countries over the simmering hijab row in Karnataka, saying comments by outsiders on internal issues will not be acceptable.
Also Read: UP Elections 2022: Serious Criminal Charges Against 17% Of Candidates Polling In Phase 3