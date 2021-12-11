From Cooking To Cleaning, Kerala Will Provide Household Training To Boys, Men

Kerala again hails as a model of gender equality in the country, as the government has decided to provide practical training of household works to the boys and men across the state.

Household Work For All

The initiative has been taken up by the Women and Child Welfare Department (WCD) of the state, with a motive to promote equality in household work from cooking to cleaning.

The initiative is a part of the government's 'Smart Kitchen' program to achieve gender equality in Kerala. The program's motto is 'participatory cooking, intriguing cooking'. All the men will be trained under the expert guidance of chefs.

The project will be implemented by WCD and overseen by a committee chaired by the Chief Secretary, a report by Femina read. The panel will draft an action plan which will be put into action after the government's nod.

For its smooth functioning, the authorities have also decided to provide interest-free loans to buy household utensils, which will be jointly allocated in the name of husband and wife. In addition, people from lower-income backgrounds will be given free LNG supply, the media reported.

Gender-Neutral Subjects In Schools

The committee has also urged the government to revise the school curriculum and introduce gender-neutral subjects to children so they grow up learning about gender identity and expression, sexual orientation and so forth.

Also Read: Workplace Mental Health! Multinational Firm P&G Deploys Mental Health Experts To Support Employees