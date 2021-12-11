Workplace Mental Health! Multinational Firm P&G Deploys Mental Health Experts To Support Employees

Multinational consumer goods corporation Procter & Gamble (P&G) has set up a significant example of prioritising mental health at workplaces by deploying a team of experts.

Experts Within Company

The aiders are the employees of the P&G group, trained and certified by Mental Health First Aid India to strengthen their support system to its employees with vulnerable mental health and guide them towards professional help.

One expert is deployed for each workgroup, and the firm is planning to train more people within the organisation under its program 'Happy Minds'.

According to The Economic Times report, the team will act as a first respondent experience in identifying the signs and symptoms, discussing them with the concerned person and helping them avail resources.

The team is also responsible for raising awareness, organising seminars regarding workplace mental health, and engaging with the workforce. Besides, the firm will be hosting webinars to increase the understanding of mental health and the stigma surrounding it. The experts will also answer questions about physical health, nutrition, financial management, parenting, etc.

24/7 Helpline

P&G has also offered a 24/7 helpline service and an assistance program for the employees and their families regarding stress and anxiety-related issues.

