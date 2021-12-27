All section
With Free Smartphones, Tablets For UP Students, Govt Aims To Technically Empower Youth

Credits: ANI

Uplifting
With Free Smartphones, Tablets For UP Students, Govt Aims To Technically Empower Youth

Uttar Pradesh,  27 Dec 2021 11:21 AM GMT

To achieve the target, the government has formed a ‘Smart’ committee headed by the district magistrate. The committee will distribute the devices among final-year students of MA, BA, BSc, ITI, MBBS, MD, BTech, and MTech, among others in the first phase, and the rest in other stages.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed free tablets and smartphones to 200 final year meritorious college students from Gautam Budh Nagar, on Saturday, December 25.

The minister launched the 'free tablets and smartphone distribution' scheme and distributed the devices during an organised at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary.

The students were from Km Mayawati Government Girls PG College, Badalpur in Dadri, IITM College in Greater Noida, and Government ITI College, Sector 31, Hindustan Times reported.

Approx 1 Cr Students Beneficiaries

Initiating the first phase on Saturday, the government aims to reach out to nearly one crore final year students in the state. The campaign has been started to technically empower the youth and help them have a valuable tool in continuing their education.

Speaking at the event, school district inspector, Dharamveer Singh, said that education was primarily affected as soon as the coronavirus pandemic hit the country. Hence, the devices distributed among the deprived students would help them overcome most challenges.

Singh informed that to avail of the benefits, a student has to register for the scheme through the Digi Shakti portal online.

According to the Economic Times report, over 38 lakh youths have registered themselves on the portal so far.

'Smart' Committee

To achieve the target, the government has formed a 'Smart' committee headed by the district magistrate. The committee will distribute the devices among final-year students of MA, BA, BSc, ITI, MBBS, MD, BTech, and MTech, among others in the first phase, and the rest in other stages.

The government has referred to firms like Lava, Samsung, and Acer to supply the devices.

Also Read: 'Calls For Genocide': SC Lawyers Urge CJI To Take Sou Moto Cognisance Of Delhi-Haridwar Hate Speeches

