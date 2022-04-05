All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Worlds Only Floating Post Office Has Been Delivering Letters For 200 Years In Kashmir

Image Credit: Zee News

Uplifting

World's Only Floating Post Office Has Been Delivering Letters For 200 Years In Kashmir

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana  (Digital Journalist) 

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Jammu and Kashmir,  5 April 2022 7:17 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The "Floating Post Office, Dal Lake", claimed to be the only such in the world, is built on an intricately carved maroon houseboat, now moored on the western edge of the Dal Lake.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Jammu Kashmir is often credited as the crown to India's glory. However, one of the most exciting and astonishing facts about the Himalayan state is that it boasts of the world's only floating post office delivering letters to people for over 200 years now. In Dal Lake, amidst the snow-clad mountains of the Himalayan range, floats a large houseboat that provides postal service to the local public. The architectural marvel is only one-of-its-kind, in the country and in the world. At first glance, the boat would appear like any other Shikara in the lake; however, upon looking closely, one can quickly locate the red and yellow symbol of India Post.

200-Year-Old Post Office

The houseboat post office provides all services like any other post office. However, the officials make sure to leave a mark on all the letters that pass through the boat by putting a special seal of a shikara along with a boatman. Zee News quoted Farooq Ahmed, the postmaster of the floating post office, saying, "This is a 200-year-old post office from even before the Maharaja's time to British Era. It was finally called a floating post office. There is no change in the number of posts sent across". When the tourist season is on, the employees do not have time to talk to each other. Further, he added that thousands of people come to take pictures in the floating post office. Moreover, tourists can buy special covers, postcards and stamps from the office. The Postman hires a shikhara and delivers the letter to houseboats. This has been going on for years and continues".

Time-Consuming, Yet Charming Process Of Delivering Letters

Several postmen have been delivering letters to people living on the lake. Even though the entire procedure of visiting every houseboat for delivering letters is time-consuming, the charm of the whole process is what they like the most. Moreover, the locals often say that the age of social media has heavily reduced sending and receiving of letters. The floating post office continues to preserve old stamps, and it has also converted a room into a museum, which got destroyed in the floods of 2014.

Also Read: Yet Another Border Row Erupts As Andhra Adds 28 New Villages To A New District

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Floating post office 
Jammu Kashmir 
Letters 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X