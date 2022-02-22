All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Meet Tufail Ahmad, J&Ks First Tribal Youth, Who Cracked NEET 2022 Exams

Image Credit: ANI

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Meet Tufail Ahmad, J&K's First Tribal Youth, Who Cracked NEET 2022 Exams

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Jammu and Kashmir,  22 Feb 2022 9:53 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-02-22T17:37:28+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Tufail Ahmad received his primary education from Mission School New Theed Harwan Srinagar until class 8, after which he moved to Government Higher Secondary School in Shalimar to conclude his class 12.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A young tribal boy from the Mulnar Harwan area in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar has achieved a landmark feat as he managed to crack the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 exam and made his community and family proud.

Tufail Ahmad received his primary education from Mission School New Theed Harwan Srinagar until class 8, after which he moved to Government Higher Secondary School in Shalimar to conclude his class 12.

A Story Of True Inspiration

During his recent interview with ANI, Ahmad spoke on the hardships and struggles he has faced in his life and revealed that he was also deprived of numerous basic amenities. Walking for kilometres to access the internet and reach school was easily one of the biggest difficulties he had faced.

"I used to walk all way long to Srinagar to get access to the internet and used to download my study videos. The financial crunch was also there in my family. When I was 3 to 4 standard, I didn't buy new books," Ahmad stated.

Speaking about where inspiration he got from? The tribal boy revealed that the hardships he faced pushed him to do something for himself and the tribal community.

Ahmed also said that people in his area face connectivity and electricity problems more often, so it is always on his mind to do something for the locals.

Against All Odds

Tufail Ahmad's brother also spoke on his achievement and revealed that it is a proud moment just not for the family but for the entire community as he achieved it despite being deprived of numerous basic facilities. He also added that they never thought Tufail will be able to clear the exam with his limited resources available but he managed to do it with the help of the family and thanks to him working really hard.

"It is a proud moment for us as well as our community. Despite being deprived of many basic facilities he did it," his brother said.

Also Read: Jammu & Kashmir Police Rolls Out Special Women Squad Across Srinagar For Women's Safety

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
NEET 
Jammu and Kashmir 
Exams 
Tribal 
Youngster 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X