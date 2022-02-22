Meet Tufail Ahmad, J&K's First Tribal Youth, Who Cracked NEET 2022 Exams

A young tribal boy from the Mulnar Harwan area in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar has achieved a landmark feat as he managed to crack the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 exam and made his community and family proud.

Tufail Ahmad received his primary education from Mission School New Theed Harwan Srinagar until class 8, after which he moved to Government Higher Secondary School in Shalimar to conclude his class 12.

A Story Of True Inspiration

During his recent interview with ANI, Ahmad spoke on the hardships and struggles he has faced in his life and revealed that he was also deprived of numerous basic amenities. Walking for kilometres to access the internet and reach school was easily one of the biggest difficulties he had faced.

"I used to walk all way long to Srinagar to get access to the internet and used to download my study videos. The financial crunch was also there in my family. When I was 3 to 4 standard, I didn't buy new books," Ahmad stated.

Speaking about where inspiration he got from? The tribal boy revealed that the hardships he faced pushed him to do something for himself and the tribal community.

Ahmed also said that people in his area face connectivity and electricity problems more often, so it is always on his mind to do something for the locals.

Against All Odds

Tufail Ahmad's brother also spoke on his achievement and revealed that it is a proud moment just not for the family but for the entire community as he achieved it despite being deprived of numerous basic facilities. He also added that they never thought Tufail will be able to clear the exam with his limited resources available but he managed to do it with the help of the family and thanks to him working really hard.

"It is a proud moment for us as well as our community. Despite being deprived of many basic facilities he did it," his brother said.

