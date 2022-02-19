All section
Jammu & Kashmir Police Rolls Out Special Women Squad Across Srinagar For Womens Safety

Image Credit: ANI, ANI

Good Governance
Jammu & Kashmir Police Rolls Out Special Women Squad Across Srinagar For Women's Safety

Jammu and Kashmir,  19 Feb 2022 8:41 AM GMT

The Union Territory Police deputed one inspector lady in charge and issued women's helpline number 9596770601, which will work around the clock for women's safety and security.

Jammu and Kashmir police launched a special women squad across the city for the safety and security of women in the Union Territory. The squads will be patrolling around coaching centres, schools, colleges, and other vulnerable areas in Srinagar, said the police. They would be connected with administrators of the educational institutions and coaching centres for immediate action in case of any emergent requirement.

The Union Territory Police deputed one inspector lady in charge and issued women's helpline number 9596770601, which will work around the clock for women's safety and security.

A Step In The Right Direction

The students in coaching centres and college appreciated this step for deputing a women police squad in these areas, making them feel very safe as they can now comfortably talk with the women squad about their issues.

While speaking to news agency ANI about the women squad, Sujit Kumar, DIG central Kashmir, stated: "Women safety is always a challenge be it for society or the police. There are very sensitive issues like stalking, eve-teasing, which despite happening in front of us, people are unable to tackle. Therefore, the District Police Srinagar on the guidance of senior officials has decided to deploy at least two women patrolling teams in the city dedicated to the safety of girl students, women and chase away stalkers and eve-teasers."

Women Safety On Priority

Meanwhile, the DIG said that this new special squad would also help keep an eye on all the educational institutions, especially at a time when the schools and colleges get off.

Also Read: Meghnad Saha: Indian Astrophysicist Who Revolutionised Astronomy With His 'Saha Ionisation Equation'

Srinagar 
J&K Police 
Jammu and Kashmir Police 
Womens' Safety 

