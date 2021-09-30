All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
This Kerala Youths Flight From Paddy Fields To UK Is All Hardwork ​ ​​

Image Credit: The New Indian Express

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

This Kerala Youth's Flight From Paddy Fields To UK Is All Hardwork ​ ​​

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Kerala,  30 Sep 2021 1:17 PM GMT  | Updated 2021-09-30T18:49:54+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The 23-year-old Aby George grew up in the water-logged village of Chempumpuram in Kuttanad, and is all set to fly to the United Kingdom for a master's programme.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Aby George, son to farmer parents George Joseph and Jophy, grew up in a tiny, water-logged village in Chempumpuram village of Kuttanad district in Kerala. The 23-year-old is set to fly to the United Kingdom after receiving a C-40lakh scholarship for a Master's programme in 'Global Sustainability Solutions'. He would be studying at the Exeter University of Devon County in Southwest England on a Commonwealth scholarship. His flight came through his knowledge of working in the paddy fields of Kuttanad, which is famous for its unique, below seal-level farming.

George spent a significant amount of time working with his parents in their five-acre paddy field at the Puthenkeri polder in Chambakulam panchayat. The New Indian Express quoted the jubilant Aby, "We earn our livelihood after fighting the vagaries of nature. Sometimes floods, and at other times, a lack of freshwater, pest attacks and many other unforeseen natural calamities have to be dealt with before completing a harvesting season. Those experiences gave me the courage to overcome obstacles and receive the prestigious scholarship".

All Expenses Covered

The scholarship provides him with a promising future. It covers all his expenses for the 12-month programme in Exeter. The young fellow reportedly developed an interest in research after completing his BCom at St Berchmans College in 2019. Later, he joined the International Centre of Technological innovations as a research associate. There, he mentioned that he gained the opportunity to coordinate sustainable projects in agriculture. Given the unique farming conditions in the district, George studied climate-resilient agriculture and disaster risk reduction in paddy farming. Moreover, his childhood experience was a massive help for him.

Farmer Organization Is 900-Member Strong

George formed a farmer-producer organization after realizing that the sector was unorganized and the farmers were unaware of several government schemes. His organization received backing from the Small Farmers Agri-Business Consortium and the Agricultural Insurance Company of India for providing paddy seeds and crop insurance to the farmers. The organization has nearly 900 members now.

Also Read: Against Misinformation! YouTube Bans All Anti-Vaccine Content

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Kerala Youth 
Scholarship 
Agriculture 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X