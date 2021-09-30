Against Misinformation! YouTube Bans All Anti-Vaccine Content

YouTube is set to block all anti-vaccine content, moving a step ahead of its ban on all the information regarding COVID-19 vaccines. The social media giant has announced that it will not entertain any content against the vaccines approved by international bodies. The banned content would include videos promoting information such as that the vaccines can lead to autism, cancer or infertility would be taken down.

International News media BBC quoted officials managing the social media giant said, "We're expanding our medical misinformation policies on YouTube with new guidelines on currently administered vaccines that are approved and confirmed to be safe and effective by local health authorities and the WHO".

In July this year, US President Joe Biden said that social media platforms were primarily responsible for people's scepticism regarding the vaccine and appealed to them to take corrective measures. Tech giants have been severely criticised for not doing enough to contain the misinformation on their platforms.

Policy Also Includes Other Vaccines

YouTube mentioned in a blog post that it had seen false claims regarding COVID jabs 'spillover misinformation about vaccines in general'. The new policy also includes vaccines approved long ago, like those for Hepatitis B and Measles. However, the company would allow personal testimonies relating to vaccines, policy measures, new trials, and historical videos about several vaccines' successes and failures.

Other Social Media Giants That Previously Banned Misinformation

In February this year, another social media giant, Facebook, also came up with a ban. The company has faced several challenges while enforcing the ban. They did not allow any content that mentioned that the vaccines could lead to autism and infertility. Following that, Twitter, too, announced in March that it would curtail the users repeatedly sharing misinformation regarding the vaccines.

