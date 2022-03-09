All section
In A First, All-Women Crew Operates Express Train On International Womens Day

Image Credit- NDTV, Indian Rail

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

In A First, All-Women Crew Operates Express Train On International Women's Day

Shiva Chaudhary

8,  9 March 2022 6:27 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

The train was operated by all-women employees, including the loco pilot, deputy pilot, guard, TTE, booking staff, station manager, and others, to inculcate confidence among them.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, an express train was operated by an all-women crew for the first time. The train was operated in the Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway (SER), and the team included the loco pilot, guard, TTE, and security personnel.

The South Bihar Express, numbered 13288, runs between Danapur in Bihar and Durg in Chattisgarh, was converted on Tuesday as Women Special Train between Chakradharpur in Jharkhand and Rourkela in Odisha stations to mark the Women's Day, the officer said, reported NDTV.

Vijay Kumar Sahu, the Divisional Railway Manager, received the train on its arrival at Chakradharpur and flagged it off along with Anjula Sahu, the SER Women's Welfare Organization, after it was converted as Women Special train between two stations under Chakradharpur division of SER.

Objective

The train was operated by all-women employees, including the loco pilot, deputy pilot, guard, TTE, booking staff, station manager, and others. Manish Pathak, the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of SER Chakradharpur, said the objective was to inculcate confidence among the women staff on Women's Day.

The women staff covered around 165 kilometres between the stations independently. Though SER had observed the day similarly in the past, it was the first time that women employees were given the charge to operate an express train.

Similar Activities By Indian Railways

International Women's Day was celebrated by Indian Railways by operating trains with an all-women staff. Vande Bharat, the semi-high speed, was operated by an all-women staff between Delhi and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, reported the New Indian Express.

Similarly, the Netaji Express numbered 12311 and 12312, was operated by women railway employees between Tundla and Prayagraj in UP.

Also Read: In A First, All Women Bench To Hear Case In Kerala HC On International Women's Day

