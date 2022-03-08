All section
Caste discrimination
In A First, All Women Bench To Hear Case In Kerala HC On International Womens Day

Image Credit- Indian Express, Pixabay

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

In A First, All Women Bench To Hear Case In Kerala HC On International Women's Day

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

20,  8 March 2022 8:48 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The full bench comprising only women judges will be adjudicating upon a review petition filed by the state government seeking reconsideration of the previous order of another full bench.

A full bench of the Kerala High Court comprising only women judges will hear a case on International Women's Day. The case was filed by the state government. It is the first time in the history of the state high court that a bench of all women judges has been constituted.

The full bench consists of three judges; Justice Anu Sivaraman, Justice Shircy V, and Justice MR Anitha. The full bench will be adjudicating upon a review petition filed by the state government seeking reconsideration of the previous order of another full bench. The decision was that Guruvayur Devaswom's donation of Rs 5 crore to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) after the 2018 floods were illegal, reported Live Law.

Previous Bench

The last full bench comprised three judges; Justice A Hariprasad, Justice Anu Sivaraman, and Justice MR Anitha. They held that the Guruvayoor Devaswom Managing Committee has no authority to contribute from the Devaswom Funds to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund or any other governmental agency.

Though Justice A Hariprasad was part of the full bench that initially heard the government's case, Justice Shircy was included in the bench as Justice Hariprasad retired.

Former Decision

The court then stated that all properties dedicated to or endowed in the name of Lord Guruvayurappan, including movable and immovable properties and money, or any property acquired in any manner by Guruvayur Devaswom, will vest in the idol of Lord Guruvayurappan, consecrated in Sree Krishna temple.

The court was answering a question from the division bench about whether the Guruvayoor Temple managing committee can make non-religious donations, which had been referred to the chief justice for consideration by a larger bench.

Also Read- International Women's Day: Google Doodle Celebrates With Animated Slideshow Featuring Women Of Diverse Cultures

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
All Women Bench 
Kerala High Court 
International Women's Day 

