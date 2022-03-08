In A First, All Women Bench To Hear Case In Kerala HC On International Women's Day

A full bench of the Kerala High Court comprising only women judges will hear a case on International Women's Day. The case was filed by the state government. It is the first time in the history of the state high court that a bench of all women judges has been constituted.

The full bench consists of three judges; Justice Anu Sivaraman, Justice Shircy V, and Justice MR Anitha. The full bench will be adjudicating upon a review petition filed by the state government seeking reconsideration of the previous order of another full bench. The decision was that Guruvayur Devaswom's donation of Rs 5 crore to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) after the 2018 floods were illegal, reported Live Law.

Previous Bench

The last full bench comprised three judges; Justice A Hariprasad, Justice Anu Sivaraman, and Justice MR Anitha. They held that the Guruvayoor Devaswom Managing Committee has no authority to contribute from the Devaswom Funds to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund or any other governmental agency.

Though Justice A Hariprasad was part of the full bench that initially heard the government's case, Justice Shircy was included in the bench as Justice Hariprasad retired.

Former Decision

The court then stated that all properties dedicated to or endowed in the name of Lord Guruvayurappan, including movable and immovable properties and money, or any property acquired in any manner by Guruvayur Devaswom, will vest in the idol of Lord Guruvayurappan, consecrated in Sree Krishna temple.

The court was answering a question from the division bench about whether the Guruvayoor Temple managing committee can make non-religious donations, which had been referred to the chief justice for consideration by a larger bench.

