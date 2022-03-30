All section
Caste discrimination
Applaudable Determination! Ex-Army Man Digs 3 Ponds By Himself To Meet Water Needs Of His Village

Image Credit- The New Indian Express, Unsplash

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Applaudable Determination! Ex-Army Man Digs 3 Ponds By Himself To Meet Water Needs Of His Village

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Jharkhand,  30 March 2022 7:47 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

A 65-year-old ex-army man, Bholanath Singh, has dug the ponds all by himself at Maharaiganj village in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. Singh says that he makes 6-8 hours every day to work on his passion.

A determined person can overcome any obstacle in life. An ex-army man from Jharkhand has proved this statement accurate by digging up three ponds to quash the water crisis in his village.

A 65-year-old ex-army man, Bholanath Singh, has dug the ponds all by himself at Maharaiganj village in the Dhanbad district of the state. He took up the task after looking at the villagers who were unable to do farming effectively due to water scarcity and women who had to fetch water from distant places through enormous difficulties.

He said, "When I returned after serving in the Army, I observed that there was an acute crisis of water in the village. I decided to do something for the villagers so that they don't have to face the water crisis in future," quoted The New Indian Express.

Benefitting Almost 500 Villagers

One fine day, Singh took up his equipment, such as a shovel, spade, and digging bar and began digging on his own. He worked hard every day for almost three months which paid off as the water source appeared, and it further motivated him to dig up to 25 feet.

As of now, there is a pond of measurements 100 x 40 feet that meet the water needs of the ten households living in the hamlet. Although the pond has been made on Singh's land, it fulfils the water needs of almost 500 villagers.

Began In 2010

Singh recalls that he began digging in 2010, and it took him approximately three years to dig the first pond. However, it took him two years to dig the second one. He is currently working on a third one, which is the largest among the three, in 2015, which still is in progress.

He said, "Efforts are being made to make it deeper and wider so that the villagers do not have to face water crisis even in summers," quoted the publication.

Singh says that he makes 6-8 hours of time every day to work on his determined passion. Though the authority at the block officials assured him to provide financial assistance for the encirclement of the well, the money never reached him.

Also Read: Meerut Teen Who Sold Vegetables All Set To Represent India At Asian Games And Archery World Cup

Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
