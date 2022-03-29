Meerut Teen Who Sold Vegetables All Set To Represent India At Asian Games And Archery World Cup

Neeraj Chauhan, a 19- year-old from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, used to sell vegetables to support his family during the COVID-19 pandemic financially. However, his days changed when his name was announced in the Archery contingent for the Asian Games, World Games and the World Cup. His father, Akshaylal Chauhan, who worked as a cook in the district's Kailash Prakash Stadium, lost his job during the pandemic. Therefore, the teenager stepped up to pitch in without losing sight of his dream after a stellar performance in the trials held at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Haryana's Sonepat.

Recipient Of Government's Financial Assistance

The Times Bureau quoted Sanjeeva Singh, the head of the Archery Association of India, saying that Neeraj's was one of the finest performances he had ever seen. Neeraj Chauhan received financial assistance from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) 's Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons (PDUNWFS). Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju sanctioned both Neeraj and his brother Sunil Chauhan, a national-level boxer, with the financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each.

Not An Easy Ride To The World Games



As a child, Neeraj said that he was always liked to throw objects. As he grew up, he started throwing things at targets. He grew interested in archery after seeing people practice it in the stadium near his house. After that, he realized that he was passionate about the sport. However, his journey to the World Games has not been an easy ride. His family, including his parents and three siblings, was always on the brink of financial instability. Previously, Neeraj and his family were utterly dependent on his father's salary, barely Rs 10,000 per month. However, the teenager has set his eyes on the world cup and hopes that things will improve for him and his family.

