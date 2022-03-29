All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Meerut Teen Who Sold Vegetables All Set To Represent India At Asian Games And Archery World Cup

Image Credit: Pro Kerala

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Meerut Teen Who Sold Vegetables All Set To Represent India At Asian Games And Archery World Cup

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Uttar Pradesh,  29 March 2022 10:46 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Neeraj Chauhan, 19, sold vegetables on the roadside to provide for his family during the pandemic. The teenager has now qualified to represent the country at the Archery World Cup and the Asian Games.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Neeraj Chauhan, a 19- year-old from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, used to sell vegetables to support his family during the COVID-19 pandemic financially. However, his days changed when his name was announced in the Archery contingent for the Asian Games, World Games and the World Cup. His father, Akshaylal Chauhan, who worked as a cook in the district's Kailash Prakash Stadium, lost his job during the pandemic. Therefore, the teenager stepped up to pitch in without losing sight of his dream after a stellar performance in the trials held at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Haryana's Sonepat.

Recipient Of Government's Financial Assistance

The Times Bureau quoted Sanjeeva Singh, the head of the Archery Association of India, saying that Neeraj's was one of the finest performances he had ever seen. Neeraj Chauhan received financial assistance from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) 's Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons (PDUNWFS). Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju sanctioned both Neeraj and his brother Sunil Chauhan, a national-level boxer, with the financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each.

Not An Easy Ride To The World Games

As a child, Neeraj said that he was always liked to throw objects. As he grew up, he started throwing things at targets. He grew interested in archery after seeing people practice it in the stadium near his house. After that, he realized that he was passionate about the sport. However, his journey to the World Games has not been an easy ride. His family, including his parents and three siblings, was always on the brink of financial instability. Previously, Neeraj and his family were utterly dependent on his father's salary, barely Rs 10,000 per month. However, the teenager has set his eyes on the world cup and hopes that things will improve for him and his family.

Also Read: Delhi Govt Allots Rs 10 Crores To Set Up Boarding Schools For Homeless Children

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Meerut Teen 
Archery 
World Games 
Asian Games 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X