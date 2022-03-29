Delhi Govt Allots Rs 10 Crores To Set Up Boarding Schools For Homeless Children

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has allocated Rs 10 crores for setting up boarding schools for homeless children from families residing on roadsides, on footpaths, under the flyovers, railway platforms, open places of worship and the like. The initiative aims to provide food, shelter and education to the children to secure a better future for them. According to a 2018 survey by an NGO named Save The Children, there are about 35,000- 40,000 homeless or without supervision of children on the streets of the national capital.

Setting Up Boarding School With Modern Facilities

While announcing the state budget for 2022-23, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia mentioned, "The government has taken several measures to provide basic education to these children. However, these measures have been only partially successful."

Further, he added, "Concerning the future of these underprivileged, homeless children at an early age, the Delhi government has decided to set up a boarding school with modern facilities. These schools will also facilitate the children to live along with education and try to bring them into the mainstream of the society", The Indian Express reported.

Major Share In Budget To Education

While speaking about the government's initiative of providing state-of-the-art facilities to homeless children, CM Kejriwal said that the children needed emotional and psychological support. All previous initiatives of rehabilitating the children have been wasted because they lacked the touch of humanity, Kejriwal added. Sisodia has allocated Rs 16,278 crore for education for the next financial year. Like the previous years, the sector has received 21.47 per cent or the lion's share of the budget.

The boarding school would be the government's second residential school. The first one was the Armed Forces Preparatory School, which is underway for selecting the first batch of students. The aim is to provide a stable environment where children from marginalised and insecure circumstances can study.

