Mumbai Bus Staff Turns Blessing In Disguise For 5-Year-Old Boy Suffering From Seizures

Uplifting
Ratika Rana

Maharashtra,  29 March 2022 8:00 AM GMT

BEST bus conductor Appasaheb Lohar and bus driver Kishore Dane took the child Shivam Parker, who was waiting at the bus stop with his mother Pooja Parker, to the hospital.

In a heartwarming gesture, the bus driver and conductor from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport department saved the life of a five-year-old by taking a detour from their route to rush him to the hospital. The young boy suffered a seizure while waiting for a bus at the bus stop with his mother. The bus staff also offered to pay for the child's treatment at the hospital with the money collected from the bus fare. BEST bus conductor Appasaheb Lohar and bus driver Kishore Dane took the kid, Shivam Parker, who was waiting at the bus stand with his mother Pooja Parker, to the nearest hospital.

Offered To Pay For The Treatment

The two staff members were operating bus route 33 from Goregaon to Nehru Planetarium when they spotted the boy and his mother. Pooja, Shivam Parker's mother, called out for help when he suffered the seizure. The bus staff immediately asked the onboard passengers to disembark at the bus stop and took the child to the nearest hospital in Dadar, Hindustan Times reported. According to BEST officials, while Lohar carried Shivam in his arms and rushed him to the private hospital, Dane followed alongside the mother. When the driver and conductor offered to deposit the bus fare collected from the commuters that day, both the hospital and the child's parents refused.

Incident Brought To Light By A Witness

Lokesh Chandra, the general manager for BEST, felicitated the duo for their exemplary conduct and said that they would be aptly rewarded. The incident came to the public's attention by Tanvi Gavankar, a witness to the entire incident, who posted it on Facebook. An excerpt from her post read, "I was stunned for a few minutes and unable to react to the situation. But when I was driving back home, I had multiple emotions and teary eyes. I take this opportunity to thank the conductor and driver of bus number 33".

Consumer Pyramids Survey: Income Inequality Decreases Despite Increase In Poverty Levels

