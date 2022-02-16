Evan S. Luthra: A Millionaire At 17, Delhi's Self-Taught Entrepreneur Is Set To Become Billionaire By 30

Technology is transforming our world. It has the potential to solve our biggest challenges and, if used equitably, can help pave the way for desirable futures for people, and Delhi's Evan Singh Luthra is its breathing testament.

Kenn Interest Coding

He was one of the juvenile geniuses of the millennial generation. Luthra, now 27, developed a keen interest in computers at 12. Speaking to the New York publication, Luthra detailed how he had started playing around on his father's call centre computers.

He learnt coding from Youtube and practised in the call centre. Later, he bought 200 computers, built microcomputers and tried new programs. "I started taking them apart to learn how they worked and then began looking into code," he told the media.

Created Apps, Website

The tech prodigy started creating apps and websites and sold them for a profit. And by the age of 15, millions of people were using the apps he had made, which earned him a fortune.

By the time, he had also formed his company that created more than 30 applications.

Global Reach

This was a step towards reaching a global audience. Luthra got his first breakthrough when he received a call from the late Apple CEO, Steve Jobs, for advice on Apple's app store.

"I was starstruck. I was a boy from India with little to no experience at the time, and here I was, talking to Steve Jobs," Luthra was quoted as saying. Jobs had a group call with new developers, took their feedback about the brand's app store, and shared his business experience and advice.

Two years later, Luthra sold his company for a seven-figure amount. He was just 17 years old to attain the stature of a millionaire. But he had his share of criticism. The 27-year-old says that many people doubted whether he would make a living out of it. "...but when my company sold for seven figures, I got my revenge," Luthra said.

Angel Investor

Luthra has built and invested in more than 300 companies and is set to become a billionaire when he hits 30. The Delhi native has also been listed in 'Forbes 30 under 30'.

The 27-year-old spends his money on yachts, luxurious properties and bitcoin. A significant portion of his earnings come from trading cryptocurrency as the founder of StartupStudio.online.

According to the report, Luthra has recently purchased £2.2 million worth of NFTs for the 'flex' and calls it a new Rolex for wealthy people.

