Trending
MP: Group Chases Students In Burqa With 'Jai Shri Ram' Slogans; Home Minister Orders Probe

Madhya Pradesh,  16 Feb 2022 7:56 AM GMT

The incident is reported from the college that has banned hijab after Durga Vahini members, women's wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad protested against the institute for allowing Muslim students to wear hijab on campus.

The Hijab row that uprooted from Karnataka has spread viciously in other states. A despicable incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh, where a group of individuals chased around students wearing Burqa and raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

The girls were entering the government post-graduate college in the Datia district on Monday, February 14. The video clip of the incident went viral on social media.

College Imposed Ban Hijab

The incident is reported from the college that has banned hijab after Durga Vahini members, women's wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad protested against the institute for allowing Muslim students to wear headscarves on campus, NDTV reported.

Probe Ordered

The chasing case was brought to the attention of state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who is the district MLA. He directed the district collector to initiate an inquiry into the incident and the order issued by the principal on the ban.

In a video message, the minister confirmed that the government had not proposed any ban on wearing hijab or Burqa in Madhya Pradesh.

"Datia is an example of communal harmony. I have seen the video and have directed the district collector to inquire into the matter. The government has not proposed a ban on hijab in Madhya Pradesh, and nobody should create confusion on this issue," Mishra said.

Wearing Burqa/Hijab Against Constitution

Earlier, Bajrang Dal activist, Ajay Singh Raj, said that saffron activists had impromptu visited the college campus and found that some students entering the premises were wearing hijab. This was not as per the Constitution, Raj had said.

"If this (wearing of burqa and hijab) continues, Hindu students will reach the said college in the 'bhagwa' (saffron) uniform," the activist had said and threatened to strike against the college management.

Also Read: Actor, Activist Deep Sidhu, Accused In Republic Day Violence Dies In Car Crash

