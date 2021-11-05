All section
EMT, ASHA Worker Come To Rescue Of Andhra Woman, Help Her Deliver Baby Inside Ambulance

Uplifting
EMT, ASHA Worker Come To Rescue Of Andhra Woman, Help Her Deliver Baby Inside Ambulance

Andhra Pradesh,  5 Nov 2021 11:49 AM GMT

As per doctors, both the baby and mother are safe, all thanks to the '108' medical team members.

A pregnant woman delivered a baby inside the ambulance in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district after an emergency medical technician (EMT) of '108' ambulance service came to her rescue along with an ASHA worker and ambulance pilot. The incident took place on Wednesday, November 3.

The pregnant lady, Savara Maheswari, gave birth to a baby boy in the '108' ambulance on her way to Palasa Government Hospital in the district.

As per The New Indian Express, the 27-year-old woman from Potria village in Palasa Mandal experienced severe labour pain around Tuesday midnight. After learning about her health condition, a local ASHA worker Savara Rajeswari called an '108' ambulance to shift her to the hospital. Soon an emergency medical technician (EMT) P Satyam reached the woman's house along with the ambulance and pilot K Srinivas.

They left the house from Potria village to Palasa government hospital at 12:30 midnight, along with Maheswari's mother Punnamma.

Successful Delivery On Roadside

However, the pregnant woman's labour pain became unbearable after reaching Mahadevapuram, around 2 km from the hospital. Satyam made the vehicle stop on the roadside and successfully performed delivery of Maheswari with ASHA worker, pilot Srinivas, and Punnamma's help.

Later, the patient was shifted to Palasa government hospital. As per doctors, both the baby and mother are safe. Maheswari and her family members thanked the 108 staff and the Asha worker.

" I got a call from Potria village on Wednesday at around 12:15 midnight. I immediately reached the patient's house, which was 10 km far," Satyam told The New Indian Express.

"When we came to Mahadevapuram, her labour pains turned severe. Therefore, we stopped the ambulance midway and performed safe delivery with the help of the Asha worker, pilot and her mother. As an emergency medical technician, I did my duty. By god's grace, everything went well," he added.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Cops Launch Operation 'Job Scam Clean Up' To Bust Govt Job Racket


